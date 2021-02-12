MAHOMET — As the home team in a basketball game, the announcement of starting lineups is a fun precursor to the actual play.
The public address announcer uses a bit more oomph when shouting out five familiar names, and perhaps the school possesses technology to add something more to the proceedings.
Such was the case Thursday night at Mahomet-Seymour, where Bulldogs girls’ basketball contested its home opener versus Apollo Conference rival Taylorville.
M-S’s gymnasium is outfitted with a video board. As each member of the Bulldogs’ starting five sounded through the loudspeakers, a corresponding clip would show up on the board and end with the player throwing a “pass” that was caught by the next athlete to have her name read.
From Durbin Thomas to Cayla Koerner, all was well. From Koerner to Nichole Taylor, no problem. Then, Taylor virtually tossed the basketball to ... herself, not teammate Abigail Bunting. The second version of Taylor did pass it off to Savannah Orgeron to at least end the series on the correct note.
“Those videos were from last year, so they replayed them and I think they didn’t have (Bunting’s) video up there,” first-year M-S coach Garret Risley said. “But it’s par for the course. Our last game at Mt. Zion, the speakers weren’t working so we sang the national anthem. So just chalk it up to 2020-2021.”
What did work Thursday was the Bulldogs’ offense, as their upbeat tempo and relatively clean play led to a 53-44 victory over the Tornadoes.
“It also helps that our team’s more quick, athletic, to get through everything,” said Orgeron, a sophomore who compiled a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocked shots. “I believe our team can go out and win the rest of the season — like honestly — because our team has potential and we all can work for it and get better.”
Taylor (10 points, six rebounds), Thomas (nine points), Koerner (seven points, two blocked shots) and Bunting (six points, four steals) rounded out the scoring for M-S (2-2), which has bounced back from an 0-2 start to the season.
The Bulldogs had little trouble getting their transition offense rolling en route to advantages of 18-10 through one quarter and 29-18 at halftime. That was fueled by Taylorville (0-4) committing 13 first-half turnovers, and Tornadoes coach Hayden Eldred removing his entire starting five from the floor during one particular dead ball.
“We just dug ourselves a hole, and we’ve just got to be ready to go from the start,” Eldred said. “(The Bulldogs) made a pass, they cut behind us, and we allowed it to happen. Those girls worked hard, and they came out on top.”
Taylorville kept itself in the game — cutting its deficit to 46-41 with less than four minutes remaining in regulation — on the back of Hannah Clayton’s 15 points and a 38-27 rebounding edge.
“We’re definitely going to focus on that during practice and get better on that,” Orgeron said, “because we know we can all rebound. We need to put in more effort for it.”
The 5-foot-11 Orgeron and the 5-9 Taylor scrap for most of M-S’s boards any given night. Orgeron is especially challenging for opponents to handle, however, because she can pull up from beyond the arc, as well. She sank a pair of three-pointers in this victory.
“You’re not going to know exactly what to expect,” Risley said. “She does a lot of good things for us, but she also has a lot of room to grow, and that’s what we’re excited for as coaches.”
Risley’s coaching debut — the 2012 M-S graduate was hired last August — has been unique, considering all of the obstacles the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing to a shortened IHSA campaign. But he said it’s “meant everything” for he and the Bulldogs to hit the court this winter.
“As far as their response, it’s been everything I could ask for,” Risley said. “The effort’s there, and then everything else will follow.”