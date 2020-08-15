CHAMPAIGN — Mike Osterbur admits he didn’t take COVID-19 all that seriously a few months ago. As the virus’ pandemic drags on nationally, however, the Champaign Central boys’ golf coach is changing his tune.
“If I’m taking a walk and I come along and see a strange dog,” Osterbur said, “am I going to go up and poke that dog to see how many teeth it’ll bear and how it’ll growl at me? Or do I stay a safe distance and not fear it, but respect it?
“That’s kind of the way I look at the virus now. I don’t fear it, but I certainly respect it.”
That’s why Osterbur is “kind of split” when pondering Tuesday’s Illinois Department of Public Health-mandated alterations to IHSA golf guidelines previously released in response to the pandemic.
The biggest: Golfers must wear a mask unless they’re actively attempting a shot.
Everyone on a course except golfers already had been required to wear masks, and athletes in other IHSA fall sports — cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving — already had been told to wear a mask when not actively competing, warming up or cooling down.
Golf is unique, however. Lining up and completing a shot lasts less than a minute, and athletes technically are still competing when they walk around the course to track down their ball.
“If it’s hot and uncomfortable and it’s taking away from what you’re trying to do mentally to pull off a difficult golf shot, well maybe they’ll have to take it off, put it back on to do that,” said Osterbur, a two-time News-Gazette All-Area boys’ golf Coach of the Year. “We’re just going to have to see what happens, I guess. Everybody’s making this up as we go along, from the sound of it.”
Osterbur’s bigger issue with the new mask mandate for golfers lies in social distancing being easily built into the sport.
“I have to scratch my head at the people who are putting these guidelines together. I have to wonder if they’ve ever been on a golf course,” Osterbur said. “Do they know how far a distance we already have when we’re out playing golf?”
Beyond that disagreement, Osterbur sees no issue with requiring his kids to wear facial coverings on the course.
“We’re going to do what we can to get this thing behind us and get back to a normal way of life as quick as we can,” Osterbur said. “It’s like the seat belt law. When they made them mandatory and a law, people fussed about it. But it saves lives. If we have to wear masks to save lives, then so be it.”
Osterbur on Thursday oversaw the first day of the Maroons’ two-round tryout session. He said 20 boys expressed interest in playing, including a group of four soccer athletes who jumped on board at the last minute.
Boys’ soccer, along with football and volleyball, will not occur as scheduled this fall, instead slated for a Feb. 15 start date.
“They have played (golf), they just haven’t played recently because they play soccer,” Osterbur said. “But it’s not like they haven’t had a golf club in their hands. ... From what I saw, a couple could pick it up fairly quick, and hopefully they’ll be able to contribute for us on down the road.”
Osterbur does not institute a cut, no matter how many boys try out for the team. Instead, he’s created varsity, junior varsity and practice units. Such an approach is beneficial to kids now more than ever, with those aforementioned three sports shelved until 2021.
“I want kids to come out, and I want them to get involved in the game,” Osterbur said. “Hopefully they stick with it and have some fun, and hopefully they continue to golf as long as they’re healthy. ... That’s part of my job.”
Osterbur won’t be allowed to offer athletes the same sort of schedule he can usually display. And that goes beyond the uncertainty surrounding the playing of IHSA postseason events such as regionals, sectionals and state tournaments.
“I’ve been told the district ruled we’re not allowed to host or participate in any tournaments or invitationals this year,” Osterbur said. “All of our matches will be primarily duals and triangular matches. And I’m going to try and get a lot of 18-hole dual matches so we can get out to play as much as we can.”
Forced into a scheduling corner, Osterbur said he’s been involved in discussions about creating a Ryder Cup-style event between Central and Centennial, or involving the Maroons and Chargers together facing off with schools from the Bloomington-Normal area.
That would be compelling viewing for any spectators permitted at a course hosting such an event. One that can be ruled out is Savoy’s University of Illinois Course. Osterbur said Champaign and Urbana schools officials and course representatives mutually decided no spectators will attend golf events at the facility.
Just another wrinkle for Osterbur and his athletes to contend with in a golf campaign that will play out unlike any other.
“We just have to have due diligence on what we’re doing out there, using common sense,” Osterbur said. “If it means keeping other people healthy, that’s just the way it’s going to have to be.”