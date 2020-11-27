COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State will not be at full strength when it faces Illinois on Saturday morning. What exactly that means from a player standpoint is unclear, but the Buckeyes will be without their coach.
Coach Ryan Day will not be on the Memorial Stadium sideline for his team's 11 a.m. kickoff after testing positive for COVID-19, the school announced Friday afternoon. This stems from Wednesday's reports that Ohio State had been afflicted with multiple positive tests.
No Buckeyes players have been confirmed as testing positive or dealing with contact tracing, though the program announced Friday morning it would be delaying its weekly player status report until Saturday.
Defensive line coach Larry Johnson will fill in for Day as head coach.
Ohio State also announced Friday it would not travel to Champaign-Urbana until Saturday morning because testing still was ongoing Friday. Bill Landis of The Athletic added later Friday that the Buckeyes' plane is scheduled to leave Columbus at 8 a.m. Eastern time and arrive at Willard Airport in Savoy at 8:11 a.m. Central time.
Ohio State already lost its Nov. 14 game with Maryland to COVID-19 issues among the Terrapins.