After barely playing in 2018 at Michigan, Brandon Peters made a huge splash last Saturday for another Big Ten school. The graduate transfer quarterback led Illinois to a convincing 42-3 win against Akron. Peters threw three touchdown passes, his first since Nov. 11, 2017 against Maryland. He will try to improve to 2-0 on Saturday at UConn. Beat writer Bob Asmussen sat down with the Avon, Ind., native earlier this week to talk about his Illini debut, famous QBs near his hometown, his favorite TV show and more:

What was your favorite moment against Akron?

I would say just throwing my first touchdown pass (to Trevon Sidney). It was a great feeling to get back in the groove.

Were you nervous in the locker room beforehand?

I don’t want to say I wasn’t nervous. Maybe a little bit. I feel like I was pretty confident going into the game. As the year progresses and we get into Big Ten play, you might be a little bit more nervous. At the same time, I feel once the game gets going, all those nerves just go away.

Lovie Smith said before the game he would take the ball if Illinois won the coin toss. How did that make you feel?

It shows all the offensive guys our head coach, being mainly on the defensive side of the ball, has confidence in our offense. Seeing us all spring, competing against us, watching the film, I felt like he was pretty confident we could go out there and make a statement early.

What stands out about the first drive?

We just started fast. That’s what we need to do every game. We were just really disciplined, whether that be the running backs, the receivers or the O-line. We were really honed in on our gameplan. They didn’t really show us anything that we weren’t expecting. That was good, too.

What did you do when Reggie Corbin hit the end zone for the first touchdown of the season?

I went and cheered with him and cheered with the team, congratulated him. At the same time, it kind of is a relief to you to know you’re on the board first.

You ran six times. Were you tired?

Nah, I feel like I’m in pretty good shape.

Does the first contact help you get into the game?

Honestly, it’s not bad to take a little hit every once in a while. It lets you know that you’re alive. Definitely not a big one. Coach Rod (Smith) has really expressed to me, “Don’t take hits. Get down when you need to.” At the same time, being able to use my feet, I feel like it’s going to open up our offense.

You said your 20-yard TD run was a career best. What’s next, Mr. Dual Threat?

I don’t know about the dual-threat thing. I just take the opportunity to run when it’s there. I play within the offense. I just do what’s asked of me.

When you looked at the statistics, which one made you happiest?

The three touchdowns doesn’t look bad. I would like to see my completion percentage go up a little bit.

You always want to be above 65. So, around 65, 70 would be a good number to have.

What were the Illinois coaches telling you during the game?

Every time I come off to the sidelines, I get on a headphone with Coach Rod. We talk about what defense we’re seeing and if they’re doing anything new. What I see and what I feel comfortable with. He tells me to have my eyes in a certain place. If I missed a read, he lets me know.

How many family members and friends were in the stands?

My mom and dad, grandma and grandpa. My great aunt was there as well. My seventh-grade football coach was there as well.

Who is going to Hartford?

My mom and dad will be there for sure.

You weren’t here last year, but you were in the Big Ten. Does this look like a different Illinois team?

Just being around the guys this year, they have a lot more confidence this time around.

Look how long it took me to get to a Michigan question. Did you watch the Wolverines last Saturday?

I watched the whole game. I think they looked really good. The defense was flying around. The offense looked good. A few of my buddies out there were making some plays. That was good to see, too.

How many people did you hear from after the game?

I had a lot of people reach out, just congratulating me. A lot of people before the game saying, “Good luck.” A lot of friends from high school. Old coaches. Old teachers. It’s cool to see a lot of people cared.

Did anyone surprise you by reaching out?

I was excited to hear from my old offensive coordinator from Michigan, Pep Hamilton. He texted me and said he was proud of me. We were pretty close when I was at Michigan, but I hadn’t talked to him in a while.

Are you a big social media guy?

I’m not. I really try to stay away from that stuff. It’s really distracting. I feel it can really hurt your self-esteem. People just really don’t care what they say on there. I kind of distance myself from that.

What did you do on Sunday?

Actually, Saturday after the game I drove back home to Indy. Spent time with my parents and my family and some friends. I came back Sunday morning. We had to be back by 2 (in the afternoon).

You are in a graduate school program. Does that mean no classrooms?

I’m taking two online classes right now that last eight weeks. After the eight weeks are over, I take one online class for another eight weeks. It’s honestly a very nice schedule. It’s awesome. What I came from at Michigan was cramming a bunch of hours (43 the last year). It was not fun. Transitioning to where it’s more of a relaxed schedule, it’s nice to have.

Are you still a Peyton Manning fan?

Oh, yeah. He was one of my biggest idols growing up.

What did you think about Andrew Luck calling it a career?

I loved Andrew Luck. I was expecting really big things this year. I have a lot of respect for him in his decision. That’s not an easy thing to do, to walk away from the game. Everyone has some things going on in their life. He made the right decision for himself.

You are a lifetime Colts fan. You know, the Colts beat Lovie Smith in the Super Bowl. Have you talked about it?

I haven’t even thought about that since I’ve been here. I don’t know if I should bring that up to him or not. I don’t know if he’d like that.

What other teams do you follow?

I’m a Pacers fan, of course. I went to a bunch of games growing up. I’m a big Reggie Miller fan.

Do you have a current favorite NFL quarterback?

Everyone’s going to say Tom Brady because he’s the best. But I really admire Aaron Rodgers. He can spin it.

He has one of the most athletic, best arms I’ve ever seen at the quarterback position. And he plays with a lot of swagger as well.

Can you imagine Rod Smith playing quarterback in college?

Definitely. He knows all the technique. He knows football really well. I can see him spinning it a little bit.

Tell me something people don’t know about you.

I’m big into movies and TV series for sure. My favorite show of all time: “Breaking Bad.” It’s a great one. I love it. I watched the whole series in two weeks. I thought it was that good.