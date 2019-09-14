The tall transfer is coming off a huge day at UConn. Former Southern Cal receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe caught the first touchdown passes of his college career against the Huskies. Imatorbhebhe will be looking for more Saturday against Eastern Michigan. Beat writer Bob Asmussen sat down with the Suwanee, Ga., native earlier this week to talk about celebrating with his teammates, Southern Cal transfers, Julio Jones and much more:
Your first touchdown catch gave Illinois the lead in the second quarter. How did that make you feel?
Honestly, I was really just wrapped up in the moment of the game. I didn’t even really know the score. Brandon (Peters) scrambled out to the left and I tried to post myself just to know that, “Hey, look, you could throw it here.” He threw it up and I went up and made a play.
Giving your team the lead was the result.
I feel like that’s such an external thing. That’s what the fans see. That’s what the coaches see. But when you are a player and you’re wrapped up in the flow of the game, you’re focused on the next play. You are focused on dominating the opponent. You’re not really focused on what the score is, how much time is left. Yeah, that plays a factor, but the coaches are going to be the ones looking at that and they’re going to be putting you in positions to be as successful as you can be.
What was the reaction like on the sidelines?
It was great. Everybody came rushing up to me. People were hitting my helmet left and right. I was excited. I know that it helped change the momentum, too. I was happy to be a part of that.
Did you think about spiking the ball?
I honestly didn’t know what to do. I just tried to celebrate with my teammates as much as I possibly could.
When was the last time you scored a touchdown?
Back in high school. I had a reverse. The quarterback pitched it to me. I stuck the edge rusher, went inside of him, went on the sideline and only had one guy to beat. It was the safety. I stiff-armed him to the floor and took it 65 yards for a touchdown. It was against Mountain View in Georgia. Last game of my senior year.
Your phone was blowing up after the game.
I try to be someone that reaches out to people. When other people are doing good, I try to celebrate them as well. They saw it was my time and I was in the spotlight, so they paid me a favor and celebrated me. I had a lot of messages. I had a lot of people congratulating me and telling me I played a great game. A lot of people I hadn’t heard from in forever. A lot of people whose numbers I didn’t have saved. I had gotten a new phone. I just said, “Thank you.” I didn’t know who a lot of them were. (Seahawks receiver) DK Metcalf has been following my progress and reached out to me. It’s pretty cool.
Were you worn out after the game?
I felt all right. I only got tackled twice. On the dig and on the hitch. I wasn’t really banged up that much.You didn’t get much time with Brandon Peters before the season.Not even two months. I got here in the middle of July. Some teams have a whole spring and a whole fall. We’re getting better and better and better. I’m excited to see where this all goes.
Where were you on the early pick-six by UConn?
I was on the other side. I ran my route, turned around and heard the crowd cheering. We’re at UConn, so obviously, it’s not our people cheering. I was the furthest man away from the ball. It is what it is and I’m glad we recovered from it.
What was it like playing a game on the East Coast?
The atmosphere was a lot different. I grew up in football country in the Southeast. The games I’d go to as a recruit, I’d go to the University of Georgia, Clemson, Florida, Alabama. The fans are a lot more invested and there’s a lot more excitement and energy around gameday.
What’s the worst your last name has ever been butchered?
Immortal-ba-he-ba-he. I don’t even know how they would come up with that. Mortal-baby. I’m-not-your-baby. Any type of way they can put Baby in there they try to.
Do you correct people?
I’ve gotten used to it. When I was in kindergarten, the teacher would go down the roll. She would go “Charlie Grayshead.” “Here.” “Madison Hutchinson.” “Here.” “Josh, ooh ...” and she’d take a step back. I used to be embarrassed of my last name. But it’s something to be proud of. Only people in my immediate family have that last name.
Who is the one person, living or dead, you would most like to meet?
Michael Jackson. I just feel he is so iconic. When he died in 2009, I was watching it on CNN. You hear a lot about this stuff that happened with him, maybe molesting those kids. I didn’t really know who he was. I just followed the media. But when I did my own research, I was like, “This guy’s a legend. This guy created his own dance in the moonwalk.” He had this grace about him. I was like, “Man, I really wish I would have appreciated him when he was alive.”
What are your goals for this season?
I feel like success is a result. It shouldn’t be seen as a goal. If you just do what you need to do every single day, you’ll look up and you’ll be where you want to be. I try not to look too far into the future. I like to take care of the day and dominate the day. Look up whenever that time is and see where I’m at.
Did you check out USC-Stanford last Saturday night?
I don’t have cable at my house. I just have Netflix. I saw some of the highlights. I follow USC’s athletics page. I saw some of the stuff that was going on.Three USC transfers on the team. I assume you are close.Definitely. My connection with Trevon (Sidney) is because we are receivers and we were in the receiver room with each other the last two years. We’ve gotten pretty close. Me and Wole (Betiku) were actually roommates freshman year at USC. We are extremely close. Our parents are from the same tribe in Nigeria. We might be related somewhere down in the ancestry tree.
Who are your favorite receivers?
In college, I was the biggest Amari Cooper fan ever. He is incredible. I got to meet him when I visited Alabama my junior year. Right now, I really like Julio Jones just because of the dominance he brings. He really doesn’t lack anything in his game.
Atlanta, Los Angeles or Champaign?
I like every one for something different. I can’t say one trumps every other one. Atlanta is where I was a boy. Los Angeles is where I became a man. Atlanta has that nostalgia of me growing up, going home after school, going to middle school, graduating from high school. L.A., it was my dream to go to USC and I went there. I felt like I was stepping into my own. Champaign has been the biggest, pleasant surprise ever. It’s what I needed. I needed a place where I could scale back and find myself again. It’s a smaller city. At the end of the day, it lets you appreciate the smaller things in life.
How hard was it to be on the bench at USC?
It was extremely difficult. I’m not going to lie. It was probably the most difficult period of my life in these last three years. I was someone that had high aspirations. I wanted every single accolade. I wanted every single award. That’s why, as you see me now, I’m not like, “I need to do this. I need to do that. We need to go 10-2 or we need to make this bowl game.” I’m taking it by the ear. I’m taking it day by day by day and just giving it my all every single day and trusting the higher powers that are at work will work in my favor if I just commit myself to doing my best. But it was extremely difficult, man. I wanted to be a freshman All-American. I wanted to win the Biletnikoff Award, and I wanted be out of college in three years. It wasn’t happening. I got depressed. Started to question, started to doubt if I still even wanted to play football. You wake up every single day and life keeps on telling you, “This isn’t for you.” You see other people start to step up on the ladder and you’re still where you’re at.
Tell me something people don’t know about you.
I’m a pretty simple guy, I like to play the piano. If it’s a song I really like, I’ll listen to it over and over again and just really come to terms with the tune itself. Then, I will play it by ear. I wasn’t trained. I grew up playing sports. I wasn’t in the band or orchestra. I’m pretty decent.
You’ve got two years of eligibility left. Will you be back in 2020?
I’m not someone that likes to look into the future that much. I’m focused moreso on the this game against Eastern Michigan. That’s a question that I’ll get to whenever that time is.