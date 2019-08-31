It’s the start of Year Four for Lovie Smith at Illinois. Record-wise, the first three did not go the way the former Chicago Bears coach hoped. He is 9-27 overall and just 4-23 in the Big Ten. But he’s got the most experienced team in his tenure and expects more success.
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen sat down with Smith ahead of Saturday’s 11 a.m. season opener against Akron in his fancy, new office at the Smith Center:
Why is this year going to be different?
We’re older. We’re wiser. We know our football team a lot better. Right up until training camp, we kept adding members at positions we thought we needed more help. We have gotten into the graduate transfer (portal) more and it’s helped us. In the past, we’ve just gone young, young, young. Brandon Peters was a great addition. For him to decide to come here, it was a perfect fit. Trevon Sidney, (Josh) Imatorbhebhe. Wole (Betiku Jr.), Richie Petitbon all of those guys kind of solidified, glued everything together. And then our other players who are healthy, Jake Hansen, Jamal Woods, Jamal Milan. Nate Hobbs was suspended last year, Milo Eifler wasn’t playing with us. We’re a different team. And then the guys that really played well are coming back. Ricky Smalling is healthy now. Reggie Corbin is healthy. We like our players at just about every position. Daniel Barker has improved as much as anybody on our team. We’re ready to go.
What does the Smith Center mean for your team?
First off, it’s a must for our program. In order for us to compete, to stay on the same level as everybody else, this is what most Big Ten schools have, and we’ve been behind. We’ve been so far behind. I think it says an awful lot about what our staff has been able to do recruiting-wise with that (old) facility as opposed to this one. I think it’s also a sign of where we think we’re headed. Current players deserve to train in a top-notch facility. And that’s what we have. This is the latest and greatest technology, from what we have in the weight room, nutrition, training. They’ve done a super job.
What does your family think of your beard?
The family loves my beard. It matters what other people think, but I’ve been with the same lady (MaryAnne) for 40 years. She loves the beard. Really, what anybody else thought didn’t matter. I’m a part of that beard club and there’s a lot of us out there. When you drive on the road and you’re driving a Corvette, they all wave at each other. We guys with a beard, we’re in the same club. We talk the same language. We acknowledge each other when we see it. The beard is part of me. I love it.
How have your views on the media changed over the years?
My reputation with some people is that I don’t like the media. That is totally false. First off, anybody that’s reporting the news, I like. Most of my thoughts aren’t about the media. And doing what’s best for the media is doing what’s best for every program I’ve led. The people in the media that report fairly, I have better relationship with them. When personal agendas come up and stuff like that, I’ve had problems with some of those people. The people that are reporting the news honestly, I have a pretty good relationship with. I have good friends in the media. The guys that have different motives, I don’t get along with them.
What would it mean for you personally to be the guy to turn Illinois around?
Everything. That’s why we came here. I knew where the program was. When I initially took the job, I knew this would be a hard job. You look at history. We haven’t been a consistent winner. I came here, which is the plan still, to change that. That’s where we are right now. It’s this (Smith Center), changing our roster, I feel real good about our coaching staff, support staff, everything around. The relationship I have with the administration. Our fan base, our alumni base has been great. Most people want to get on the bandwagon after success has happened over a period. But to have faith and get here on the ground floor says so much about the Fighting Illini football family.
How do you unwind from football?
I’m a sports fan No. 1. I’m a fan of junior high football. I’m a fan of high school football. I’m a fan of college football. I’m a fan of the NFL. I love basketball. I love track and field. UFC fighting, I love that. The last big major fight, we watched here in the facility. I’m a grandfather. MaryAnne and I have over 10 grandkids and there’s something going on in all of their lives. When you have time off, it’s just hanging around them. My summers involve spending time with family. I’m not a big traveler. Once a year, the family has a get-together. Small pleasures in life make me very happy.
How do you feel gameday morning?
Excited. I’m talking about an inner excitement of a football high. I made the statement, I’m 61 years old, drug-free. Never taken a drug in my life. The natural high you get from being around football and being a football coach. That is just a feeling that I don’t think there is a drug that can get that feeling. There’s no feeling like it.
You don’t drink alcohol.
I don’t want it to sound like I’m some kind of a goody two-shoes guy. I like to be in control. I’ll drink a root beer every once in a while.
What’s it like to have your son Miles on the staff?
There is no bad at all. First off, he’s been around football all his life. He knows exactly what I’m looking for. He’s doing a great job.
What’s your favorite off-campus spot in Champaign?
In my role, I can’t say one place. But this is what I can say: I eat everywhere downtown. It’s according to the flavor of the night, what kind of food I want to eat. I can name five or six places downtown that I love and in Champaign in general. I love them all. Once the season starts, my favorite restaurant is the Varsity Room.
How is Matt Nagy doing with the Chicago Bears?
Matt did a great job last year. I don’t know him that well. Any coach that gets a chance to lead one of the historic franchises, I know what he’s going through. I’ve been in that chair before. I’m pulling for him. Just like Mike Ditka pulled for me. Mike Ditka was great when I was the head football coach there. I’m the same way. John Fox was a friend. I don’t know everything that’s happening on a daily basis with the Chicago Bears. When you are there that many years, that’s a part of my history, my life.
What were your first thoughts on Josh Whitman?
I was impressed in a lot of different ways. I didn’t know him. The first time I talked to Josh was when I got the first call. Josh is straight to the point, and that’s how he was right away: “I would like for you to be our head football coach. This is why.” Josh has done what he said he would do throughout. Josh isn’t in this building as our athletic director. He’s in the building as a former player, everywhere. Academic All-American wall down here. That says an awful lot. He’s a football guy, and he blends in with everything that’s going on. He absolutely gets it.
You have been very supportive of Bobby Roundtree. What will it mean to have him back with the team?
It’s everything. I’m even uncomfortable when they say I’ve been supportive of Bobby. How could I not be? Bobby is as much a part of my family as my other children, as I see it. You want to be really close with every player on your football team. But you’re closer to some naturally. It happens. That’s definitely the case with Bobby. What he’s going through, I don’t shy away from that is one of the worst calls I’ve ever gotten in my life. I remember when Bobby left: “Hey Coach, getting ready to head down to Florida.” I remember it vividly. Just knowing what he was getting ready to do in college football. An outstanding player. A better guy. Everybody loves him. He’s taking small steps right now.
What does a successful season look like to you?
I think we’ll define that as we go along. Our goals are the same as everybody else. We want to eventually be playing in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis. If you are the Big Ten champion, you have a chance for anything else that is above that in college football. I know we haven’t been to a bowl game in a long time. But you can’t go into the season: hey, we just want to be a bowl team. That’s saying, “We just want to win a certain amount of games.” How I’ve measured success in the past is, after it’s all said and done, what record should we have had. We haven’t lost a whole lot of games around here that we should have won. I look forward to the time, hopefully this year, when we have a chance to win every one when we go out there.
Favorite movie of all time?
“Ben-Hur.” I watched a scene of Ben-Hur the other night at 11 o’clock. I keep certain scenes queued up.
Go-to meal?
I’m eating healthy now. I’m a meat and potato guy.
How have you adjusted to recruiting again?
I was away from college recruiting. But every year I’ve been in football, I’ve been selling. There is NFL free agency. Yes, there is money involved. But you are talking guys into come and believe in your program. You’re selling your system on how you do things. I feel like I’ve been recruiting all my life. I was convincing my wife to marry me. I’ve been selling myself on jobs. It’s all to me the same thing: convincing someone to trust you and believe in your plan.
What do you miss most about the pro game?
As you’re building your program, in college football, you can’t really speed up the process an awful lot. NFL-wise you come in “Hey, we’re deficient here, here and here.” You bring in players right away. You can’t do that in college. In the NFL, if a guy isn’t doing the job right, we move on. Can’t do that in college football.