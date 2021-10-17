Illinois should wind up ranked somewhere in the top 25 when the Associated Press releases its preseason poll. Here’s how some national college basketball media see the Illini:
“Kofi Cockburn is the best returning player in the Big Ten and one of the five best hoopers in college basketball. But he won’t have to shoulder it all himself. Super-senior Trent Frazier’s decision to come back was nearly as important as Cockburn’s, as Frazier is a top-shelf defender with moxie. Add in point guard Andre Curbelo, the dazzler, and it’s not so hard to sell Illinois as a preseason Final Four contender. The motivation is there; this team got absolutely punked by Loyola Chicago as a No. 1 seed in the second round. ‘Unfinished business’ is the M.O. in the team facilities around Champaign.”
— Matt Norlander, CBS
“Ayo Dosunmu, the best closer in college basketball, is gone. Despite his departure, though, Brad Underwood might still have the best inside-outside tandem in the country. Kofi Cockburn is back on the interior. The most dominant physical force in college hoops. … Replacing Dosunmu in the starting lineup will be Andre Curbelo, one of the most exciting point guards in the country and a potential All-American candidate.”
—
Jeff Borzello, ESPN
“Illinois should compete for another top seed in March this season, and Kofi Cockburn’s return gives the Illini a rock solid floor. Andre Curbelo will look to ascend to alpha status on the perimeter and lead his team to a Big Ten title and shot at the Final Four.”
— Ky McKeon, Three Man Weave
“The Illini cracked the Top 25 when big man Kofi Cockburn decided to return to Champaign. Now Brad Underwood has elite passing point guard Andre Curbelo, a veteran wing in Trent Frazier and one of the top big men in the country with Cockburn.”
— Jeff Goodman, Stadium