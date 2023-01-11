SAVOY — Champaign Academy High was founded in 2017, and its student body recently has started wading into the waters of IHSA athletics.
With an IHSA-listed enrollment of 65, the Owls’ earliest ventures understandably were more focused on individualism.
“The original idea was the more independent sports (being available) — track and field, cross-country, golf, tennis,” said Andrew Libman, father of Academy High junior Sophia Libman. “When the idea first came up for a team sport, we had to think about that one a little bit more and how that would work.”
After some consideration and the elder Libman accepting responsibility of being a volunteer coach, the Academy High girls’ basketball team was born.
The Owls got their feet wet last season with three games and some practices. But they’re more busy this school year, carrying a nine-game schedule and more frequent practice time.
“Just trying to get the ball rolling and get a reputation for having a team,” Andrew Libman said. “And then we can just keep building off it, and hopefully more kids will want to come and join.”
Academy High recently won its first-ever game as a program last Thursday, when the Owls fended off Uni High’s junior varsity team at Kenney Gymnasium in Urbana.
“It was really exciting,” said junior Elisa Frizza, a native of Italy. “The whole school, I think, was there, and they were really supportive. I appreciate that, as I think the whole team (does). We were really proud.”
Another team first is on the horizon, too.
Academy High (1-3) will host Arcola’s junior varsity roster on Wednesday at Savoy Recreation Center. The 6 p.m. opening tipoff will open the Owls’ inaugural home game.
“It’s going to be very exciting,” junior Eleanor Laufenberg said. “I really hope that the students and teachers will come out and support. We have one student working on making music and lights for our (starting lineup announcement), so I think it’ll be really fun.”
This is the first time Andrew Libman has had to worry about all of the logistics associated with his team hosting a game — ensuring spectator bleacher seating is available, acquiring chairs to be used as bench space and making sure a scorer’s table is in place.
“We figured it out,” he said. “It is kind of a home gym because we practice here. It’s not our gym, but ... they’re used to shooting on these rims. Maybe that’ll make a little bit of difference.”
Academy High’s current six-player roster contains three juniors in Sophia Libman, Laufenberg and Frizza, along with three freshmen in Breanna Patten, Maegan Frye and Hannah Walker. Dillon Jones serves as the Owls’ student manager and statistician.
Both Sophia Libman and Laufenberg have played basketball since kindergarten and participated in school-level hoops at their respective elementary schools and junior high schools.
“It was really exciting when we were able to form this team,” Sophia Libman said. “It’s been super fun. I’m really grateful to have this opportunity.”
The team’s home base of the Savoy Recreation Center is a short drive south down Neil Street from Academy High’s school building located along Fox Drive.
“I just did a lot of research on places where we could play, and this turned out to be the most flexible,” said Andrew Libman, who added that the Owls began working out at the rec center last November. “It’s kind of off the radar a little bit. I don’t know if a lot of people know about it. It’s just a good fit for us.”
The Owls shared the rec center’s full-length, multi-color basketball court for Monday’s practice, first with local indoor pickleball players and then with an open-gym session.
On his squad’s half of the floor — divided by a large, blue curtain — Andrew Libman led the players through a series of stretches and drills throughout the course of 90 minutes.
During a jump-shooting exercise, athletes applauded one another whenever a girl swished a basket.
“It’s really exciting to see Academy High grow,” Sophia Libman said. “Even though there’s (only) six of us, it’s nice because we’re strong. We’re a team together, and we get to work to get better.”
Andrew Libman had no prior coaching experience before agreeing to become the Owls’ volunteer leader. That’s meant a lot of learning on the fly, but it’s something he’s come to enjoy.
“I’ve been ramping up and studying and learning about the game a little bit,” he said. “One of the interesting things to me is just seeing how the kids come to practice, how they learn and how they pick things up.”
Academy High has competed against a mixture of varsity and non-varsity foes in its short history. The Owls traveled to play Blue Ridge, Normal Calvary and Decatur Lutheran this season before the Uni High game.
Andrew Libman said opposing coaches have been reasonable and flexible in working to determine what those matchups look like.
“(The girls) enjoy it. It’s fun. They get a lot of playing time. They enjoy each other,” Andrew Libman said. “We talk about the games, and they look forward to the games.
“(We) just have a little fun and try not to make it serious all the time. But (we) try to improve. We’re not just coming out only to have fun. We want to improve as a team and keep trying to get better.”