The final IHSA basketball game of the 2021-22 season took place last Saturday at State Farm Center, with Glenbard West defeating Whitney Young for the boys’ Class 4A state championship.
But there are still some exhibitions on tap locally before this school year comes to a close.
Senior athletes from the Heart of Illinois Conference, Illini Prairie Conference and Lincoln Prairie Conference will suit up one more time for all-star spectacles this month.
Girls and boys of the HOIC and IPC will square off this coming Saturday, March 19, with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School playing host and Gibson City-based WGCY Radio sponsoring.
The girls’ all-star game is slated for a 5 p.m. tip-off and will be followed by a dunk contest. The boys’ all-star game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Also part of the festivities will be a recognition of the Monticello boys’ team, an IPC member that finished runner-up in last week’s Class 2A state tournament for its best-ever postseason outcome.
Additionally, former News-Gazette sports editor Fred Kroner and former Pantagraph sports editor Randy Kindred will be honored during the day.
Local athletes expected to participate for the girls’ HOIC team are Fisher’s Mariah Sommer and GCMS’s Ava Kurtenbach.
Local players on the girls’ IPC roster are Monticello’s Renni Fultz and Lizzie Stiverson, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Lorena Arnett, Prairie Central’s Clare Strong and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ella Armstrong, Alyssa Hamilton, Ashlyn Lannert and Taylor Wells.
Area competitors listed on the boys’ HOIC squad are Fisher’s Blake Terven and LeRoy’s Luke Stuepfert.
Area athletes anticipated to play for the boys’ IPC crew are Monticello’s Ben Cresap, Dylan Ginalick and Joey Sprinkle, Prairie Central’s Andy Krenz, Rantoul’s Avontay Anderson, St. Joseph-Ogden’s Evan Ingram, St. Thomas More’s Justen Green, Dawson Magrini and Patrick Quarnstrom and Unity’s Trustan Price.
These games will be broadcast via WGCY 106.3-FM on the radio and online at www.network1sports.com.
Then, on March 27, boys’ basketball players from the LPC and National Trail Conference will do battle in their own all-star showcase.
That game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and is being hosted by Cumberland High School in Toledo.
Local athletes who will play for the LPC in this event are Arcola’s Beau Edwards and Alex Kuhns, Argenta-Oreana’s Landon Lawson, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Quentin Day and Trey Wardrip, Cerro Gordo/Bement’s Connor Brown and Colin Warren, Tri-County’s Jack Armstrong and Villa Grove’s Ashton Harrison.
No local schools are part of the National Trail Conference.