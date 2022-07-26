CHAMPAIGN — Sixth-year Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski was named to the Outland Trophy watch list for the second time in his career Tuesday after previously earning that preseason honor in 2020. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the best interior lineman in the country — on either side of the ball. Last year's winner was Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
Palczewsk has 52 career starts in the last five seasons. While 36 of those starts have come at tackle Palczewski has made 16 starts at guard.
Palczewski played both positions in 2021 — seven starts at tackle and five at guard — during his comeback from a torn ACL that cost him half of the 2020 season. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and was rated as the No. 35 tackle nationally by Pro Football Focus.
The Big Ten put 11 players on the preseason Outland Trophy watch list. Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin led the way with two apiece. Offensive linemen Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones represnted the Buckeyes, offensive linemen Olusegun Oluwatimi and Zak Zinter were chosen for the Wolverines and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and offensive linemen Joe Tippmann repped the Badgers. Also on the watch list from the Big Ten were Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski and Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade.
Palczewski is the fourth Illinois player to make a preseason award watch list this month. Running back Chase Brown was named to the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award watch lists, tight end Luke Ford made the Mackey Award watch list and CJ Hart is on the Butkus Award watch list.
Of local interest, former Tuscola standout Hunter Woodard was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list. The redshirt senior at Oklahoma State has started 22 of 25 games the past two seasons for the Cowboys.