CHAMPAIGN — Alex Palczewski cornered Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. during Saturday night’s walkthrough after the first day of training camp.
Palczewski wanted to run a play by Lunney. A play the Illini had run successfully … in 2017.
That brought Lunney up short. A play Illinois ran in 2017?
“That seemed like a long time ago,” Lunney said. “It was a reminder to me that he’s been around a minute and seen a lot.”
Five-plus years’ worth of minutes at this point.
Illinois had to appeal to the NCAA to get Palczewski a sixth year of eligibility based on the fact he tore his ACL in 2020 and played just four games in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season. It set up the Mount Prospect native, who celebrated his sixth training camp birthday Wednesday when he turned 23 years old, as the butt of what’s been almost an endless string of jokes about how old the Illinois offensive lineman is.
“Even Josh Whitman came by and cracked one,” Palczewski said, referencing Illinois’ athletic director. “It’s getting old, but I get it. When we were playing Ohio State in 2017, these freshmen were in eighth grade. That makes me feel a little bit old.”
However old Palczewski being a sixth-year player on Illinois’ offensive line makes him feel or generates jokes, he’s not the only one. Alex Pihlstrom is also in his sixth year for the Illini after arriving in 2017 as a walk-on tight end. Pihlstrom was Palczewki’s freshman year roommate before shifting to offensive line where he’s lined up at tackle, guard and now as the starting center.
Where Palczewski is unique, of course, is his almost overwhelming experience — 52 starts the past five seasons — and his approach. Both are important for what is, in broad strokes, an inexperienced Illinois roster.
“When good teams play well, it’s because the good players hold everybody else to a standard they can’t meet,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “I don’t mind our guys challenging one another with some tough love. Palcho has routinely done that all spring and summer. It doesn’t matter the position. It doesn’t matter offense, defense. He wants everyone to push themselves. I think that’s the value he’s going to bring.”
Palczewski leans on his experiences at Illinois — what he went through the past five seasons — when trying to get the best out of his teammates. He was just 17 years old when he started his first training camp and barely 18 when he made his first career start and was thrown in the proverbial fire in a freshman-heavy offensive line.
“There’s so much of this game that’s mental,” Palczewski said. “I had to learn it early on that if you let someone get in your head, you’ve already lost. That’s why I try to challenge guys early in training camp through the physical, through the grit and all the terrible stuff that goes on. I just try to make them mentally tough and also physically strong so no matter what happens — no matter what anyone says — they’re doing their job as hard as they can to help this team win.”
Lunney called Palczewski’s process “infectious.” That it not only trickles down to the rest of the Illinois offensive line but permeates throughout the entire Illini offense.
Pihlstrom sees a lot of former Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, who is now in his fourth season in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, in Palczewski.
“Nicky, especially, trickles down all the way to him,” Pihlstrom said. “I think he’s just like Nicky. He’s that guy. He will challenge you every single day. He knows what you’re capable of, and he won’t let you miss a day. For me, I know I work hard, but you have those days where it’s, ‘Man, I really don’t want to do this. I’ll get it tomorrow.’ Tomorrow usually never happens. For him, it’s today or never.”
Palczewski’s “today” includes feeling significantly better heading into the 2022 season than he did a year ago. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Palczewski was just shy of nine months removed from tearing his ACL at Rutgers on Nov. 14, 2020, when training camp started last fall and barely a month removed from actually starting to run.
“Last year was brutal,” Palczewski said. “I didn’t start running until July because I obviously had the knee, and I had a foot issue. It just feels so much better. That was a big reason I wanted to come back because I truly believe we have the best strength staff and best training staff in the nation. Just being here every single morning with (strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright), they would kick my (butt).”
Palczewski’s rehab and recovery heading into the 2021 season meant he couldn’t work out the same way as the rest of Illinois’ offensive linemen with new position coach Bart Miller. With that in the rear view this spring and summer, Bielema said Palczewski was able to get his legs under him more and develop a stronger base.
Settling in at right tackle after splitting the 2021 season between tackle and guard is also a plus for Palczewski.
“I truly love guard also,” he said. “Just being able to put my face mask in somebody’s chest, it’s a great time, but right tackle is where I feel at home. It’s where I feel the most comfortable at. I understand we had to switch last year, but I feel a lot better now and I feel like this is where I can contribute the most.”