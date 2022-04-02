FISHER — Jake Palmer’s voice carries an evident tinge of emotion — a mixture of excitement and sadness — when asked for his favorite memory coaching the Fisher football team.
“I’m getting goosebumps thinking about the flashbacks,” he said.
Palmer won’t add any additional prospects to the mix moving forward. He has stepped down from that role after six seasons guiding the Bunnies, citing his role as the Fisher Grade School Principal as a key reason for his decision.
“I didn’t feel like there was enough of me, with my responsibilities, to spread out and do a great job as a grade school principal and football coach,” Palmer said. “I really wanted to continue doing both of those roles because I love them so much, but I knew I’d be shortchanging one group or the other, or both.”
Palmer, a Villa Grove graduate, took over as Fisher’s football coach in 2016 and simultaneously was the Bunnies’ athletic director through the 2019-2020 school year.
He resigned the latter role in order to become Fisher Grade School’s principal.
“Football ... worked out well with the AD role because I was able to have a little bit more of a flexible schedule,” Palmer said. “Doing the after-school activities (at the grade school), getting everything off on the right foot and getting ready for the first game of football, it just presented a very different set of challenges.”
Fisher officials posted on Twitter on Wednesday that the school “is in the process of hiring our new head football coach,” and that applications should be sent to current Bunnies athletic director Cody Diskin via email at cody.diskin@fisherk12.org.
“Very emotional. Very sad. (Stepping away from football was) definitely not something that I wanted o do,” Palmer said. “I’m really going to miss the time with the guys. Not necessarily the practices, but all the things that are between — all the relationships you get to build, and the big part of life football is and the way it shapes you.”
Palmer oversaw one of Fisher football’s most successful stretches, and his 26-28 cumulative record over six seasons doesn’t tell the whole story.
The Bunnies finished 8-3 in both 2018 and 2019, tying the program’s single season wins record in the process. They earned a No. 8 seed in the Class 1A playoffs during each of those years and won a first-round game each time.
In fact, Palmer’s aforementioned top memory from roaming the sidelines happened in one of those victories.
“Winning a home playoff game (in 2018) against Cumberland, getting a running clock in the first round of the playoffs,” Palmer said. “I don’t think we’d had a home playoff game since 2005. To go out and play our best football and execute our game plan, the kids played their tails off. It was really something special.”
Palmer is one just three coaches in the history of Fisher football — which presently draws from a student enrollment of 176, according to the IHSA website — to lead the Bunnies to at least three separate postseason berths. The other came in 2017, when the squad finished 6-4.
“I just attribute all of that success to our kids,” Palmer said. “For the longest time, I felt like our kids embraced wanting to do more and played with a chip on their shoulders. ... I reflect on our teams with a lot of pride and just felt like the kids accomplished so much despite all the hurdles and challenges we faced.”
Fisher played just four games during the condensed spring season of 2021 and struggled to a 1-8 mark last fall. Seven of the Bunnies’ 27 players on the roster were seniors in this latest season.
“Number one, you’re going to be part of an awesome community that really backs their football program. When Fisher football is rocking, it’s as good as anyone in the area,” Palmer said when asked what the next coach can look forward to. “They’re going to get a bunch of kids who embrace the challenge ... of being outmanned and outgunned week in and week out.”
Palmer will still appear at Bunnies football games, considering he’s remaining as the village’s grade school principal.
But someone else will need to call the plays and direct the athletes underneath the Friday night lights in 2022.
“It’s definitely a special job and a special place,” Palmer said. “I’m still looking forward to being here in Fisher. I’m just disappointed this part of my career is shut.”