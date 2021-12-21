CHAMPAIGN — The first month of the college basketball season was mostly COVID-19 free.
Even a delta variant surge didn’t bring about postponements upon cancellations upon forfeits.
The second month of the season is a different story. More than 30 programs, nearly 10 percent of all that play Division I basketball, have either paused all basketball activity or had to postpone or cancel games because of a rash of positive cases.
Conference games have already been lost. Seton Hall couldn’t play St. John’s last week and took a forfeit per pandemic-related Big East rules agreed upon this offseason. The same thing happened in the Pac-12 when Washington could neither play nor find a makeup date with UCLA.
Then, UCLA went on its own pause at the same time Ohio State did. That turned a CBS Sports Classic doubleheader in Las Vegas — a prime nonconference event every year — into a single game this past Saturday between the two teams left standing in Kentucky and North Carolina.
Kentucky’s schedule took another hit Monday when Louisville went into a pause. No rivalry game for the Wildcats with the Cardinals — initially scheduled for Wednesday — this season. At least for now.
Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers are the three Big Ten teams that have all lost nonconference games in the last two weeks.
Illinois (8-3) hasn’t with two more nonconference games to go, including Wednesday night’s Braggin’ Rights showdown with Missouri that is set for an 8 p.m. tip at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, but coach Brad Underwood and his Illini players are certainly aware of what’s happening in the college basketball world at large.
“I feel like everybody has to worry about that,” Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer said. “I feel like everybody has to have the knowledge about what the situation is that’s going on. People are dying on a daily basis. People are in the hospital struggling. We’ve got to take care of that — put masks on and follow the COVID protocols every day.”
The last two weeks are essentially a repeat of what college basketball experienced during the 2020-21 season. Then, like now in the moment, Illinois has avoided any shutdowns. The illness that ripped through the team in late November and into early December was the flu.
“There’s some flashbacks, definitely,” Illinois wing Jacob Grandison said. “God willing it ends up OK. I wouldn’t say it’s a focus of ours. There’s just too many things to think about to think about that. ... Hopefully, we can stay this course.”
Underwood said there’s “always concerns” given the way COVID-19 cases have popped up again in college basketball and the fact the pandemic doesn’t appear to be going away any time soon.
“I think all we can do is tell our players to be as safe as they can, mask up and follow the procedures that our university and athletic program, DIA, put in place for us,” Underwood said. “Let’s continue to do this as safe and sound as we can by knowing there has been a resurgence.
“We’re starting to get into that six-month range where the booster is available, and some of those guys can get them. We do have a few who are a little bit later, but we can’t control what that timeline looks like.”
Illinois has played to nearly full or capacity crowds so far at State Farm Center. A mask mandate is in place for the Illini’s home venue, but enforcement has clearly been lax given the number of unmasked fans visible during games.
“We’re always going to do everything that we can to be at the forefront of the safety of our student-athletes,” Underwood said. “We’re going to follow all the protocols that the state and our local government and health department and university officials give us. Let’s hope it never gets to the point where we don’t have fans.”