PEORIA — Shortly after his Le Roy softball team dropped its Class 1A state semifinal game to Illini Bluffs on Friday afternoon, Doug Hageman pointed out a statistic he’d recently learned about.
That the Panthers hadn’t experienced a losing streak of any sort this season.
Not even back-to-back defeats amid the club’s run to its first-ever state tournament appearance.
“It’s a hallmark of that team is their toughness,” Hageman said. “I told Coach (Greg) Conn on Monday, as soon as we won (our super-sectional), ‘If you lose Friday, there’s not a huge difference between third and fourth (place at state).’ In my heart and mind, I felt that way.
“I looked at Greg two pitches into the game Saturday and said, ‘Man, I want to win this game so bad.’”
Le Roy did just that, using a four-run top of the third inning to outlast Goreville 4-3 in Saturday’s Class 1A third-place game.
The result gave the Panthers (33-6) their first-ever softball state tournament victory to go with the program’s first-ever state trophy.
And it kept that no-losing-streak statistic intact for a group that contains no seniors.
“I’ve never felt like we were going to lose a game, but I also never felt like we were going to make the state tournament. I could never quite figure out why that was,” Hageman said. “I think it’s because we’ve never been. And now that we’ve been, we have a target. We have an expectation. We know how close we are.”
Hageman felt a tightness permeated throughout his athletes during Friday’s loss to Illini Bluffs, and he said it remained through Saturday’s first two innings versus the Blackcats (25-15).
Goreville led 2-0 through two innings, scoring twice in the bottom of the second. A fielding error from Le Roy sophomore pitcher Lilly Long brought home one run, and a groundout from Blackcats junior Kyndall Webb drove in the other.
But the Panthers had a response. A formidable one.
Singles from junior Haley Cox and sophomore Emma Bagnell started Le Roy’s half of the third inning against Goreville senior pitcher Reese Ray.
Sophomore Emily Mennenga — who during Saturday’s first inning threw out a baserunner trying to score, replicating a feat she performed in Friday’s semifinal — then was tasked with laying down a bunt.
Mennenga accomplished this, sending one down the third-base line where it was misplayed by Blackcats junior Abby Compton. Just like that, the bases were loaded with none out and Le Roy’s big boppers coming to the plate.
“She knew we needed her to lay one down and get runners on second and third, to give us a chance for Morgan (Fleming) and Natalie (Loy),” Hageman said. “I feel like that kind of relaxed us a little bit.”
The freshman Fleming and sophomore Loy came through in a big way, each cracking a two-run double. Hageman said both likely would have been home runs in the Panthers’ home facility.
As it stood, the hits staked Le Roy to a 4-2 lead it would never relinquish.
“Some great innings, really solid at-bats, hard-hit balls. Just some good offensive softball,” Hageman said. “They were able to relax, and they were able to have fun.”
That relaxation spread to Long in the pitcher’s circle. After she was roughed up for seven runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched Friday, Long threw all seven innings Saturday and scattered nine hits while striking out nine.
Long permitted a two-out RBI single to Goreville freshman Emma Rogers in the bottom of the seventh inning before striking out junior Jayden Tripp looking to end the game.
“I don’t remember who it was, but one of the girls after we got medals (Saturday) said, ‘Hey, this is fun. Let’s try to do it again next year,’” Hageman said. “We feel like we’ve been on the doorstep and haven’t been able to open the door, and I think we figured it out.”
The Panthers were escorted back into their McLean County city by a firetruck and then led to a community assembly at the high school gymnasium.
It simply was an extension of the love and support Hageman’s crew felt in the lead-up to and during its state tournament experience.
One that certainly could start a trend, considering none of Hageman’s players are graduating until 2024 at the earliest.
“I’m so proud to wear the maroon and gold,” Hageman said. “It’s not just that these girls won that made it easy to cheer for them — it’s how they won.
“There wasn’t a single moment during any of those 40 games I wasn’t impressed with the energy and effort they brought, and that’s hard to do.”