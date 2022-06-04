PEORIA — It wasn’t exactly a speech from LeRoy baseball coach Wayne Meyer.
Though his Panthers players, standing along the railing of their dugout at Dozer Park, likely could hear what Meyer was saying as he walked up and down the third-base line during Friday afternoon’s second inning versus North Clay.
“Against good teams,” Meyer said, “we have to be great.”
He then repeated the phrase.
The 27th-year LeRoy leader didn’t deliver this observation with great anger or fire. He stated it matter-of-factly.
Likely because he knew the Panthers hadn’t been great to that point in their Class 1A state semifinal game versus the Cardinals.
And things never got much better for the team from McLean County.
LeRoy suffered a 15-2 loss in five innings as North Clay (32-6) hung a pair of crooked numbers on the scoreboard and booked its spot in Saturday’s championship game against Brown County (28-4).
The Panthers (24-10) slid into Saturday’s 9 a.m. third-place game with Ottawa Marquette (31-4).
“We knew we were facing a really good ballclub, and our margin of error was slim,” Meyer said. “When you go out and you make some mistakes ... and you don’t make some plays, it’s kind of one of those days where you want a do-over.
“But you can’t (get one), and you can’t make that many mistakes against a team like that.”
LeRoy entered the semifinal having allowed no more than three runs in any of its five previous postseason games. North Clay averaged eight runs per games across its five playoff matchups prior to the semifinal.
Something had to give. And it quickly became apparent what that would be.
Cardinals senior Collyn Ballard led off Friday’s semifinal with a long fly ball to left-center field against Panthers senior hurler Porter Conn. LeRoy junior center fielder Noah Company appeared to get his glove on the ball and convinced some of the Panthers’ fans that he’d caught it on the run.
But the ball eventually touched the grass, and Ballard was awarded a triple. He scored one batter later on a groundout from junior Logan Fleener.
“End of the day, it’s just baseball,” Fleener said. “We realize that, and we try to keep that mindset.”
LeRoy did get that run back in short order versus North Clay senior pitcher Donnie Zimmerman.
A single from Company and a double from Conn put runners on second and third with none out. The Panthers tied the game on a groundout from senior Blake Roundtree, but Zimmerman then snared a hard line drive off the bat of senior Tanner Holoch and doubled Conn off third base.
“Most of us were kind of calm and relaxed throughout,” Company said, “and then once the (Cardinals’) hits started coming in, maybe some of us started getting on edge.”
North Clay racked up five runs in the second inning and eight more in the fifth, capitalizing on inconsistent pitch command from Conn and senior reliever Ian Johnson as well as sloppy defense from the Panthers.
Conn permitted nine runs — five earned — on seven hits, three walks and two hit batters. Johnson surrendered six more runs — five earned — on six knocks and two free passes.
The Panthers were charged with three fielding errors officially. On top of that, there were numerous cases of playable balls landing for base hits and throws from the outfield ending up far from their intended target.
“Once they get hitting, they’re awfully tough to stop,” Meyer said. “They’re a really, really good ballclub. ... It was their day. They totally outplayed us, and they deserve to move to the championship.”
Fleener and Zimmerman each drove in three runs for the Cardinals, who picked up two RBI apiece from seniors Layton Dawkins and Bryton Griffy. Ballard and senior Dakota Weidner each scored three runs, and senior Carson Burkett drew three walks in four trips to the plate.
The Panthers’ only other tally came in the second inning, when junior Garrett Hudson reached on an error before later scoring on a single from junior Tyson Brent.
“He’s a bulldog on the mound,” Cardinals coach John Frech said of Zimmerman. “I don’t have to worry about walks or him getting out of control or anything like that. Physically and mentally, he’s always kept his composure.”
LeRoy trailed just 6-2 at that stage and appeared ready to rally, with none out and two runners on. Then Johnson was picked off second base by North Clay senior catcher Brady Ingram, scuttling the Panthers’ hopes of a big inning.
Company (two singles) and Johnson (one single, one walk) were the only Panthers to reach base multiple times.
“We had a little bit of insight to (Conn) going in, but honestly not much,” Frech said. “I was kind of flying blind there a little bit with their lineup.”
LeRoy can end the best season in program history on a far more positive note Saturday morning, with the third-place game versus Ottawa Marquette. The Crusaders lost their semifinal game to Brown County by a 2-1 margin.
“(Saturday) is more of a redemption game,” Hudson said, “to prove to ourselves that we’re better than what we played (Friday). We obviously didn’t play great, but there’s always room for improvement.”
The Panthers also were capable of appreciating Day 1 of the state experience, happening within the Peoria Chiefs’ home facility, despite the semifinal letdown.
“It feels pretty fun being here. Having a good time, playing on a field like this, it’s really fun,” Company said. “On a Single-A field for the (St. Louis) Cardinals, it’s fun.”
“I’ve been here several times for Chiefs games,” Hudson added, “and I’ve always (thought) it’d be fun to play here. It’s nice to know you worked hard and finally made it here.”