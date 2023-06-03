PEORIA — Excitement permeated the warm air surrounding Louisville Slugger Sports Complex’s first-base line on Friday afternoon.
Members of the Le Roy softball team hooted, hollered and high-fived as they warmed up for their Class 1A state semifinal game against Illini Bluffs.
A battle between a first-time state-qualifying program in Le Roy and the defending two-time 1A state champion in Illini Bluffs.
“They were in a great frame of mind,” Le Roy coach Doug Hageman said of his athletes. “Sometimes, it just isn’t your day.”
The Tigers showed just how comfortable they’ve become on the state stage by scoring seven runs across Friday afternoon’s first two innings, ultimately defeating the Panthers 10-0 in five innings and sending Le Roy (32-7) to Saturday’s third-place game.
“No hanging our heads,” Hageman said. “And we’re not going to give it back — not giving back the super-sectional. We’re still proud of where we’re at, and I still think we’re a good team. And (Bluffs) was a good team.”
Even after the Tigers (25-5) crafted their early lead, Le Roy’s players and the abundance of fans in the stands continued keeping energy high and positive.
“Just the experience was fun,” Le Roy junior Haley Cox said. “We’ve never done this. We’re making school history. Just to look out and see all the fans — there were so many people here, and it was really loud for the beginning of the game.
“And it was really fun, still. We’re ready for (Saturday).”
The Panthers operated as the visitors on a hot second day of June. And they put the heat on Illini Bluffs freshman starting pitcher Cora Ellison in the top of the first, when freshman shortstop Morgan Fleming laced a one-out double that one-hopped the wall in left field.
“It was pretty exciting,” Fleming said. “It helped the girls at the beginning have a lot more hope that we can win.”
Fleming wound up stranded at second base once Ellison struck out both sophomore first baseman Natalie Loy and freshman catcher Laila Carr.
The Tigers then pulled ahead 2-0 just three hitters into the bottom of the first.
Senior center fielder Lilly Hicks was hit by a pitch from Le Roy sophomore pitcher Lilly Long with one out in the bottom of the first. Senior shortstop Zoe Eeten then skied a medium-depth fly ball to left field, where Panthers junior Lauren Bossingham laid out in an attempt at a diving catch.
But the ball squirted under her glove and rolled all the way to the fence, allowing Eeten to record an inside-the-park, two-run home run.
“We’ve been in that situation before, though,” Hageman said of Le Roy falling behind early. “Made some uncharacteristic errors — I don’t think we’ve made an error in the postseason, (and) we made some (Friday).”
Illini Bluffs batted around in the bottom of the second and scored five more times, chasing Long from the game in the process.
The Tigers drew three walks and scored one run on a Panthers fielding miscue. Hicks, Eeten and sophomore catcher Lexi Brinkman each logged one RBI during the rally.
Cox relieved Long and provided a steady presence in the circle, retiring eight of the first nine batters she faced.
“Haley Cox was outstanding,” Hageman said. “Really tough situation to come into. Probably been not quite a month since she’s last pitched in a game, and we needed her. I thought she did a great job.”
Cox’s last pitching appearance prior to Friday was on May 10 against Rantoul. Long had thrown every inning across seven entire games and the state semifinal’s opening stretches since then.
“I didn’t have my spikes on because I wasn’t ready to pitch, so I was kind of slipping around (on the turf) the first time I went in,” said Cox, who started Friday’s game at second base for the Panthers. “Lilly’s been stellar out there, but (Friday) with the heat she kind of struggled. So I just tried to come in there and throw strikes.”
Le Roy also attempted to make some noise with the bats despite its sizable deficit.
Junior right fielder Molly Buckles drew a leadoff walk in the second inning and was stranded on second base.
The Panthers generated two singles — from Loy and Bossingham — plus a walk and a hit batter in the fourth inning, but Ellison managed to escape without a run allowed. Her defense stepped up to throw out Loy in a rundown between third base and home plate after Bossingham’s hit.
“People were starting to get their bat on the ball, and I think people were starting to catch on,” Fleming said, “but we could just never pull through (with) a run.”
Ellison threw all five innings for Illini Bluffs, striking out seven.
Another highlight for the program from McLean County was Le Roy sophomore center fielder Emily Mennenga cutting down Illini Bluffs freshman courtesy runner Anabelle Reimer with a first-inning throw to home, as Reimer tried to score from second base on a single by junior second baseman Annbelle Fortin.
The Tigers put the finishing touches on their victory with a three-run bottom of the fifth off Cox. A two-run single from sophomore Anna Tibbs and a walk-off single from Hicks concluded the game.
“They’re such a tough group, and they’re resilient,” Hageman said of his team. “I have no doubt they’ll come back (Saturday). ... I have no doubt we’ll get a great effort from them.”
Le Roy draws Goreville (25-14) in the 9 a.m. 1A third-place game at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex. The Blackcats lost 4-1 to St. Bede in Friday’s first semifinal game.
And even if the Panthers can’t bring back a state championship trophy on Saturday, they know they have plenty to play for.
“We’re really excited,” Cox said. “We can still get third, which is amazing. Still (one of) the four last teams in Illinois, small town. We’re just proud of where we’ve come.
“We’re going to come out with better bats and better defense, and we’ll hopefully get some rest and can work good in the heat.”