PAXTON — With 11 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in Friday’s Illini Prairie Conference showdown between Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda, there wasn’t much for the host Panthers to be happy about.
They trailed the Sages 15-0.
Their offense hadn’t traveled past the Monticello 49-yard line.
They were mired in a penalty-filled contest with limited pacing.
Against an unbeaten Sages squad, it seemed PBL’s goose was cooked.
Until it wasn’t.
The Panthers posted 16 points in fewer than two minutes of game action before PBL senior defensive back Charlie Pound intercepted Monticello senior quarterback Joey Sprinkle in the end zone to conclude a wild 16-15 Panthers victory.
“I told (my players), ‘Guys, we’ve been up two possessions before and lost a football game. Now’s our chance to be down and come win one,’” Panthers coach Josh Pritchard said. “I won’t be able to believe it until I watch it. I don’t know if I’ll fall asleep tonight.”
PBL (5-2, 5-2 Illini Prairie) became playoff eligible while also knocking Monticello (6-1, 6-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten.
The Sages crafted their advantage with a Sprinkle 15-yard touchdown pass to senior Triston Foran in the first quarter, a second-period safety and a nifty hook-and-ladder play early in the fourth quarter that ended with Jacob Tackett scoring from 47 yards out before a missed point-after kick.
PBL’s very next drive after Monticello’s trickery took the Panthers 70 yards and ended with a 1-yard plunge by senior quarterback Mason Bruns and a successful two-point conversion.
Then, after a Sages punt, PBL senior running back Tyler Smith blasted through an open hole to his right and dashed 60 yards to pay dirt. Another two-point conversion put the Panthers in front.
Three possessions later, the Sages raced down to the Panthers’ 2-yard line with less than a minute on the clock — only for a Sprinkle toss over the middle to be plucked out of the air by Pound.
“I thought it was a QB sneak, and he dropped back to pass … and I got in front of it and intercepted it,” Pound said. “It’s a huge win for our side, and hopefully the momentum keeps on going.”