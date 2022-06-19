SAVOY — No clear favorite emerged during the first half of the UI Open as a deceptively stiff wind kept the leaders within a few strokes on Saturday.
Punn Pinkayan topped the leaderboard after his short game aided a 4-under 68. Close behind were Dan Patkunas and Zack Thorson, both of whom finished at 3-under 69.
“I’ve been practicing pretty hard on my short and mid-range putting, and I think (Saturday) that really came through for me,” Pinkayan said. “I didn’t hit the ball particularly well, but I missed it on the right spots on the par fives.”
Five strokes separate the 12 golfers in Sunday’s championship flight.
Many attributed the parity to a persistent breeze that went against the University of Illinois Orange Course’s typical behavior. The wind that usually rolls off neighboring Willard Airport was less predictable on Saturday.
“People (weren’t) able hit their irons super close,” Pinkayan said. “A lot of people were still able to capitalize on the par fives because a lot of them were downwind and not a lot were into the wind. The birdies were there.”
Pinkayan was among the last men’s division golfers to tee off when his foursome arrived at the first tee box at 10:20 a.m.
By that time, Patkunas’ group had almost finished the front nine. Among that group was Tony Schaefer, who turned heads when he made the turn at four strokes under par.
“I hit a couple of pretty good shots in,” Schaefer said. “Rolled the putter very well on the front, just one bogey. Back nine, still rolled it pretty well, just didn’t get on enough greens close enough to make putts.”
Schaefer couldn’t quite replicate that momentum on the back nine, which started with a bogey on the 10th hole and ended with a double bogey on the 18th.
Nevertheless, he’ll enter Sunday’s final round at 2-under, which placed him in a tie for fourth with Jay Scott.
While Schaefer and Patkunas had never been playing partners before Saturday, it seemed to be a good fit.
“It’s always good to play with people that are also playing well,” Schaefer said. “I think it’s easy to feed off of that.”
Patkunas used his driver to great effect, with strong tee shots positioning him well for the approach into the green. He was also able to evade the problems that the breeze posed for many.
“I like playing in the wind,” Patkunas said. “Whenever it gets a little bit breezy, I think I’ve got a little bit better chance. We joke around that I’ve got a heavy ball.”
Harris Choo, Joe Rainboth, Tim Wheeler and Mike Rorem fired matching 4-over 76s to lead the way in the senior division, while Bruce Kelso (even-par 72) held a one-stroke advantage in the super-senior division over Marty Williams.