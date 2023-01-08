CHAMPAIGN — Parkland women’s basketball is all business on the court.
Off the court is a different story.
Twelve wins in the program’s first 13 games of the season have powered the Cobras to a No. 13 ranking in the latest NJCAA D-II national poll. Each practice starts with a question; freshman forward Alyssa Cole said it helps the team loosen up and bond with basketball set aside.
Not that they need much help doing that.
“No one’s really, like, uptight on the team and we’re all just kind of silly and we just feed off of each other,” sophomore guard Kenzey Decker said. “None of us have bad energy towards each other, I’d say. We’re definitely close.”
Ambitions are high for first-year Parkland coach Laura Litchfield’s team to return to the NJCAA Division II national tournament, a site the Cobras last got to in 2021 with a third-place finish.
Cole and Decker are two key pieces on Parkland’s roster, which features six freshmen and two redshirt sophomores in Shaelynn Bell and Rosh Webb.
Bell, a forward from Terre Haute, Ind., is averaging 14.1 points and 9.5 rebounds this season, trailing only Cole’s team-high marks of 17.2 points and 9.8 rebounds.
“We just come in every day and expect to put the best foot forward,” Bell said. “(We) hope that everyone’s on the same page and that we’re taking care of ourselves outside of the court as much as on the court and that we’re really just honing in on like where we want to be at the end of the season, which is nationals.”
Bell’s opportunity to play a third season in Champaign came about after the NJCAA determined that the 2020-21 season would not count toward players’ eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She’s been a perfect fit on Litchfield’s inaugural roster, which ranks inside the top 30 NJCAA D-II programs in scoring and rebounding.
Adjusting to her new roleLitchfield’s talent-laden roster is partially a credit to longtime assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Bill Dobrik.
Dobrik coached Litchfield, a 2013 Champaign Central graduate, when she played at Parkland during the 2014-15 season and helped her average 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 37 games.
The Cobras finished 35-2 and placed second in the NJCAA Division II tournament that year before Litchfield went on to play at Illinois-Chicago.
“He’s very knowledgeable of the game, and he’s very (attentive) to detail, very defensively minded,” Litchfield said. “He helps me a lot. I go to him and ask questions and bounce stuff off of him. ... His impact is immeasurable, and (we’re) just thankful to have him.”
After appearing in 39 games at UIC, Litchfield returned to Champaign to serve as an assistant coach under Allie Lindemann for the 2019-20 season and served in that capacity until getting promoted to the top job this past summer. Her focus at the helm of the program looks beyond the whiteboard.
“My biggest thing is just being passionate about giving to the players and the girls and helping them develop,” Litchfield said. “Knowing that they love the game and being able to help draw the most out of them physically and the mental aspect of it, too.”
It’s been an easy adjustment for the Cobras’ roster. Six freshmen — half of the roster — have only known Litchfield as their college head coach. The other half have helped make her transition to the top spot a successful one.
“It is definitely a little bit different, especially since it’s pretty much like a whole new team,” Decker said, referencing the high volume of freshmen.
“I’d say it’s an adjustment that we needed and (Litchfield) has really stepped into the leader role, and we respect her as a head coach, and when she was an assistant coach, but she’s really stepped (into the) head-coaching role.”
Joining in on the funA hot start to the season has put the Parkland community on notice.
Bell noted the Parkland administration is diligent about advertising games via email to attract the attention of the student body. The players’ professors are regulars at home games, as well.
“I think being a college athlete here is really respected,” Decker said. “You see a lot of the professors coming to the games and a lot of the times my professors will announce when our home games are and things like that. It’s really nice to know how supported we are.”
Efforts to drive fans out to Dodds Athletic Complex are in full force as the Cobras ready for a busy second half of the season that features a myriad of tests in Mid-West Athletic Conference play.
Six games against ranked opponents loom large among the final 15 games of the season.
Three of them — versus No. 18 Lincoln Land on Jan. 28, No. 6 Lake Land on Feb. 4 and No. 10 Illinois Central College on March 1 — are at Dodds.
“I’m really excited to play conference and teams that I know,” said Cole, a Nashville native. “I know other girls that play on those teams, and I think that’s what really gets me excited, I want to show how much better I’ve gotten and how much of a team we have at Parkland
“We have each other’s backs, and I think that that’s ultimately going to be what keeps us together when we get into those close games.”
Those other three games away from Champaign — and each of the Cobras’ seven road games in the second half of the season — will undoubtedly be full of energy.
“(We’ll) be doing rap battles in the back of the bus and then (Litchfield) will join in and, like, do little dances,” Bell said. “We always try to get our coaches joining in on the fun, try to get them to like to dance and do their little quirky dance moves or whatever trends and stuff like that. We’re a pretty close-knit team.”
Faith in their coachA successful close to the campaign would certainly help the Cobras’ prospects of playing at the next level. Litchfield knows that transition well; she averaged nearly 10 minutes in the Flames’ rotation during the 2016-17 season at UIC.
She’s among four Parkland alumni who have played at the Division I level since 2015; Avery Hamm and Kyra Washington went on to play at Western Illinois after leaving Parkland in 2017 and Emily Meinert played at Northern Illinois after leaving Parkland in 2020.
“Right now, it’s just the day in, day out of preparing them for the practices and just how intense things will be,” Litchfield said. “Giving them resources, so when things get hard, they have things to fall back on so they can continue to do what they love.”
The players have responded well to those lessons.
“It’s just reassuring to know that like somebody’s been in our shoes and they know exactly how we feel at all times,” Bell said. “She’s been here where we’re at right now and just to keep that in mind whenever she’s telling us stuff, that she’s not just somebody that just stepped into the role, she’s been in our shoes. She knows what she’s doing and just trusting the process.”