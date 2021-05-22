PLYMOUTH, Ind. — Jack Halstead got together with Parkland teammate Joel Petersson before Friday’s final round of the NJCAA Division II national championship at the Black Course at Swan Lake Resort.
The message Halstead shared was a simple one. Both he and Petersson were coming off a struggle of a third round the day prior. They would be the first two Parkland golfers off the tee in the final round, and they had to set the tone.
They did it. Petersson fired an even-par 72, and Halstead was just one stroke behind with a 1-over 73. Of course, as the first two Parkland golfers on the course, they were the first two to finish.
Then, all they could do was wait.
“We were immediately checking Golfstat, updating every second,” Halstead said about what he did after his round was complete. “We were up three with three holes to go, then it was two and then we thought we were down by one. I was very nervous.”
Those nerves turned out to be unfounded. Two bogies on the final three holes by South Mountain (Ariz.) Community College’s Cecil Belisle and an eagle on No. 18 from Parkland’s Alex White meant the Cobras clinched their first-ever national title.
Commence the celebration on the 18th green.
“We didn’t actually know until two or three minutes after the final guy made his putts, but when we knew we won it was such a relief,” Petersson said. “Everyone was running and hugging our coach.”
The way Petersson and Halstead finished meant all five Parkland golfers placed in the top 20 individually including ties.
Corey Neville was the Cobras’ top finisher in a tie for seventh after a 2-over 74 put him at 3-over 291 for the tournament. White tied for 11th (5-over 293), Scott O’Brien had 13th all to himself (6-over 294), Halstead tied for 15th (10-over 298) and Petersson (11-over 299) rounded things out in 20th.
At one point throughout the four days in northern Indiana, a different golfer led the way. It’s why coach Corbin Sebens challenged Halstead and Petersson after both shot 7-over 79s in the third round.
“We talked at the beginning of the week that in order for us to have a chance to win everyone had to contribute,” said Sebens, a Monticello native and Parkland alum. “Jack’s been here for three years — a COVID sophomore, whatever you want to call him — and I couldn’t be more proud of him for finishing it off. He’s been through a lot with us. To send him off with a national championship is really special.”
Halstead considered last year’s Parkland team a national title contender, too. Then the pandemic hit, wiping out most of the season. A few roster changes created a little uncertainty in Halstead’s mind about this year’s team having that same potential.
The team Sebens put together erased those doubts. A national title and five top-20 finishers confirmed it.
“It’s incredible,” Halstead said. “From the moment I got to Parkland, Corbin was talking about All-Americans and how big a of a deal it was. Having five guys do it, I think it’s amazing. I don’t have many words for it. It just shows the depth we have on the team.”
Petersson was one of those new additions — one of three international freshmen on the roster. Playing for a national championship was brand new for the Halmstad, Sweden, native and not without its stress in the first three rounds.
Then Petersson stepped up when his team needed it.
“We are such a good team and so good as individuals as well that everyone can step up when it matters,” Petersson said. “We know we can rely on each other and trust our games. I think everyone had a bad round, and we still won a national championship. That says a lot about our team. It’s really nice to know you have a really good team behind you that’s supporting you that you can rely on.”
Sebens has overseen Parkland’s rise to the top of the NJCAA. Friday’s national title has roots — for Sebens, at least — in a third-place finish in 2018.
“In ‘18, we had the lead going into the final round, and we didn’t hold on,” Sebens said. “Looking back, I learned a lot from that as a coach and how to handle it differently. I think looking back being in that position definitely helped us get over the top (Friday).
“We needed to stick to our game plan and have the right mindset. In ‘18, we were kind of worried about what everyone else was doing instead of worrying about ourselves. That’s one thing we stressed this week.”
The shift in approach worked. Parkland left northern Indiana as national champions.