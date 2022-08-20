With a week before the Cobras start off their season against Morton in Champaign, staff writer Joey Wright offers four storylines to watch:
Keeping it rolling
Parkland enjoyed a 15-4-1 campaign in 2021 that ended in the second round of the NJCAA Division II national tournament — their first appearance on the national stage since 2016.
Coach Mark Sikora’s squad is hungry for more this fall.
“It’s really now up to these guys, the returning guys to figure out what the level is that we need to be at, and then they have got to get the new guys in to rise to that level,” Sikora said.
Sikora — who also teaches history at Centennial High School — has weathered the ups and downs that come with nearly two decades as a coach with 2022 his 18th season at Parkland.
There have been far more ups than downs, however, including two national tournament appearances and six M-WAC titles. Thus, the Cobras aren’t putting too much stock into their sixth-place ranking in the opening NJCAA D-II poll.
“It’s completely different every year, (having) half new guys,” Sikora said. “So, honestly, I don’t know what we have yet. I like some of what I’ve seen so far. But until we start playing some matches, it’s hard to tell.”
Parkland will open their season versus Morton College on Aug. 27 in Champaign.
Speed to burn
With a smaller roster than in years past, quickness will characterize the Cobras’ offense this fall.
A heavy dose of international players — 16 in total from eight different countries — has the ability to pull it off.
“We kind of have to adjust in training, and then, hopefully in matches, we can pull it off,” Sikora said. “We’re very, very fast.”
Parkland’s lineup is still largely unknown as Sikora and assistant coach David Galvin sift through an influx of talented newcomers. Travel and training issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have left some players on different pages, as well.
“Right now, I would say every player, every session, there’s somebody different who’s rising,” Sikora said. “That doesn’t mean other guys are falling. It’s just that we saw something better from this guy than the day before. And, you know, as a team sport, it’s difficult to kind of pinpoint.”
When all is said and done, the Cobras should have enough depth to power through the season with a total of 23 players on the roster.
Returning to the fold
Sophomore defender Ben Martin returns after starting in 19 of Parkland’s 20 games last season. The Birmingham, England, native was a key part of the Cobras’ defensive effort.
He also stepped up offensively in producing two goals and two assists.
“Fitting in last year was really easy,” Martin said. “It’s a good group of lads. And it helps having so many international players. I mean, everyone from different cultures … you get a bit of everything from the food to just the way people live. And it is cool. And I think it helps the team in a way that we’ve got so many different players from different corners of the earth that are coming in.”
While Martin takes charge of the team’s defense, Yamato Kline returns after placing second on the team with 10 goals last season. Eli Warren, a Mahomet native, is back, as well, after scoring four goals and finishing seventh on the roster in shots attempted (16) a season ago.
Local flavor dots roster
Quincy product Frank Heck will be asked to step up in goal this season for the Cobras after registering a 2-0 record in limited appearances last fall.
Heck may make the biggest impact of any of the team’s seven players from Illinois, especially as he works with fellow netminders Harry Gray and Sebastian Staddon.
“It’s actually amazing since we can each push each other, and if one is having a bad day, another one (of us) can pick us up,” Heck said. “We can just feed off other people’s energy when we’re back there. And that just lets us get a little less reps and just be perfect when it comes to game day.”
Four players on the Cobras’ roster are from Champaign County, with three of them having graduated from Urbana High School. Sophomore forward Sam Rummenie headlines a group of former Tigers that also includes two freshmen in defender Chico Wilson and forward Jackson Kirkland.
“Last year, we had a great year … this year, I think we can definitely do the same, if not even better,” Rummenie said. “I think we have a great group of guys. And last year, we did have a lot of (sophomore) players, but I think this year, if we can find the right way to play, I think we can definitely go far.”