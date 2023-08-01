CHAMPAIGN — Parkland stayed in-house to fill its open women’s basketball coach position by promoting former assistant Jean Demosthenes, the school announced on Monday.
He replaces former Champaign Central standout Laura Litchfield, who left the Cobras for a a job at Division III Otterbein (Ohio) after her lone season in charge of the program this past winter.
Demosthenes joined the Parkland staff ahead of the 2022-23 season and helped the Cobras post a 23-5 record. He will retain assistant coaches Bill Dobrik and Hannah Wascher — with Wascher a former standout both at Rantoul and with Parkland — as assistant coaches.
“This is an excellent opportunity to coach at a top-tier college among the NJCAA nationwide,” Demosthenes said in a statement. “I am excited to build a culture of winning championships at Parkland. My goal is to develop our players by providing them with the tools necessary so that they shine at the next level if that is their desire. I want to be a program that places players at four-year universities.
“We have three returning players, two transfers and eight incoming freshmen from successful programs. I feel this group of players is exceptional, and I am excited to win a lot of games with this unique group of ladies.”
Demosthenes is an Orlando, Fla., native and played football at Illinois State from 1992 through 1995.
Demosthenes founded the first girls’ AAU basketball program in Bloomington in 2009 and also coached in the Peoria Warriors AAU program. He served as a girls’ basketball assistant at Urbana from 2016-18 while attending the University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business and earning his master’s in business administration.
“We are very fortunate to have Coach Demosthenes leading the Parkland College women’s basketball program,” Parkland athletic director Brendan McHale said. “Jean brings a vast amount of coaching experience to our Cobra women’s basketball team, including being a part of the staff last year. We are excited to have Jean continue to be a member of the Cobra coaching family and looking forward to the great things he will do with the women’s basketball program.”