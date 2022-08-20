Parkland opens its season on Saturday with a noon home match against Illinois Valley Community College in Champaign. But before the Cobras get going, staff writer JOEY WRIGHT offers up four storylines to watch:
Managing expectations
Dan Vogelsang’s first season at the helm of the Parkland women’s soccer program wasn’t as successful as he would have liked.
The Cobras went 4-14-1 with a largely local roster that didn’t have much offensive firepower. That is likely to change this fall as the roster has taken on a new, offensive-focused look.
“The whole thing we wanted to do is be able to score from every avenue,” said Vogelsang, a former high school boys’ soccer coach at St. Joseph-Ogden. “I always preach if you have a defense that is scoring, that means you’re going to have a good season.”
A revamped Cobras roster features plenty of talent at several levels of the offense, which is heavily centered around freshmen. Freshman striker Faith Niebrugge stands out among the scorers of the class, according to Vogelsang.
“He just talked about all the talent that was going to be here and how we’re going to build a new program,” Niebrugge said of Vogelsang’s recruiting pitch. “I want to be part of that.”
Niebrugge arrives at Parkland after an accomplished career at Mattoon and headlines a crop of newcomers eager to put the ball in the net. Rainee Brito from Mesquite, Nev., should also provide a nice lift to the offense.
“I think we all have different skills,” Brito said. “If we connect, I think we can all manage to make something happen.”
From far and wide
Parkland’s 2021 roster was comprised almost entirely of players from Illinois, save for current sophomore Daphner Pagan, a product of Austin, Texas. Now, the Cobras boast players from four different states and three countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom. Two of those players — freshmen defenders Scarlett Archer and Rebecca Murdoch — grew up together just north of Edinburgh, Scotland. They grew close over the span of four or five years playing on the same team.
“I was initially going myself, and then she decided that she wanted to take a shot,” Archer said of her decision to attend Parkland. “We emailed the coach to see if there was a scholarship opportunity, which there was, and she ended up joining me.”
Originally from France, Athenais Ouairy has lived in Toronto for nearly a decade and figures to be a big part of the Cobras’ renewed emphasis on scoring.
“All I want to do is win,” Ouairy said. “Score goals, win and be a team just having fun.”
Clean nets
Urbana graduate Hannah Null and Shiann Haymaker from Covington, Ind., are two capable options in the goal for the Cobras. So much so that Vogelsang struggled to name a starter as the preseason drew to a close.
“They’ve got the foundation, which is awesome,” Vogelsang said. “You can’t teach not being scared, and these two, they’re not scared.”
A former goalkeeper himself, Vogelsang tended the nets during his playing career in the 1990s, playing in Germany from 1991-95 and on the U.S. Army soccer team from 1991-94.
It was quickly apparent to Vogelsang that the Cobras would have two solid options this season.
“When we put them in their first scrimmage before I started to put the training plans together,” Vogelsang said, “I kind of just threw my plans down to the side because I was like, ‘OK, wow.’ I mean, holy cow.”
Developing a close bond
A strong locker room is an aspect the Cobras hope to take advantage of as they look to place last season’s disappointing record behind them.
Early indications are that they can as the young squad has gelled over the course of the preseason.
“We basically all live together,” sophomore Bridget DeLorenzo said. “Over at our apartments, we have six, seven, eight girls coming over for dinner every single night. We go grocery shopping together. We took all the girls coming from out of state and overseas under our wings trying make them feel comfortable.”
DeLorenzo is one of eight local products on the roster, having played at St. Thomas More. Joining DeLorenzo on the list of players with area ties are Null, Kayleigh Cox (Champaign) Cassidy McQueen (Urbana), Nancy Robey (Arcola), Lauren Schnepper (Mahomet), Arwen Wright (Champaign) and Macy Wirtz (Urbana).
They’ve blended nicely with the likes of Pagan, who didn’t have anyone to relate to during weekends and holidays last season. That has changed in a big way and should provide a nice boost to team morale.
“Now, there’s people that I can hang out with,” Pagan said.
The entire roster is feeling the benefits.
“We are literally together all the time, even outside of soccer,” said Robey, who played with Arthur Christian School in high school. “That’s a huge thing for team chemistry and team bonding is that it’s more than just being teammates. It’s being friends outside. We’ve tried to create a space where everybody feels welcomed and supported.”