CHAMPAIGN — Mike Small received the summer schedules for his Illinois men’s golfers this week.
Each of them will play between four and seven events in the next few months across the country.
Small himself will be back in action next week alongside assistant coach Justin Bardgett at the Metropolitan Open in St. Louis.
Former Illini Steve Stricker is in the field for the Charles Schwab Challenge that starts Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Four other former Illini — Brian Campbell, Luke Guthrie, Nick Hardy and Scott Langley — will play at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., in the Korn Ferry Challenge that also starts Thursday.
Golf is back.
“I am ready for it, and I know a lot of my golfing friends are, too,” Small said. “And the pros are ready. I’ve talked to a bunch of them. They’ve been home obviously following the rules. Some states you can play more golf than others. I think a lot of those guys found some states where they can keep their games in gear.”
While golf might be back, it’s also going to play out a little differently. The Charles Schwab Challenge might have every big name in golf outside of Tiger Woods in the field — guys like Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and the 2020 Ryder Cup captain in Stricker — but they’ll play only alongside each other. Colonial will be fan free.
“When they’re playing, it will be kind of like when I played,” joked the 54-year-old Small, a regular on the PGA Tour for years who also compiled three Top-10 finishes on the Champions Tour in 2018. “When I played, nobody watched me. I was always the last one to tee off on Thursday or Friday. They were all home having dinner when I was out finishing.
“It’s going to be interesting to see. They’re competitive, and they’re going to grind it out. They know what it means for their career with obviously the earning potential, but also the accolades and what comes off of a successful event. A lot of the young guys are going to be playing hard. I think they’re all going to be nervous a little bit because they haven’t played in three months. It’s going to be an interesting time. The TVs are trying to put some different spin on it and try to make it good for the people at home.”
The pros will just have to tap back into their experience in college golf and on the mini tours to remember what competitive golf is like without a large gallery. Small’s own college golfers, meanwhile, are trying to get back into form with their own truncated summer schedule coming after a break in play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The amount of golf the current Illini have played in the last three months varies by the golfer. Michael Feagles is able to golf nonstop at home in Arizona, and Indiana native Noah Gillard also had few restrictions on his play the past three months. Illinois’ in-state golfers, though, have played less with golf courses closed through March and April and practice facilities only reopened in the past couple weeks.
“They’re all excited about their summer schedules,” Small said. “None of those summer events in Illinois are going to happen. The other states are, so our guys are going to have to travel a little more to get out and play. It’s just going to be very interesting from my point to see how they develop and what their structure is in implementing what they’ve learned and see if they can do it themselves. It’s a very interesting time for me.”
Small has called the last three months the strangest of his 20-year coaching career. A big part of that is the inability to be hands on as a coach with his team. The forced separation, though, has been a good test run, in his opinion, for his golfers with professional aspirations.
“They’re responsible for their game,” Small said. “They’re responsible for their improvement. I’m not there, the coaches aren’t there to push them. A lot of the golf courses weren’t open for a while, so they had to get creative. You had to take ownership in your game. You were going to find out how committed you were to getting better and doing it in unique and creative ways to improve your game.
“They all know what they have to do to get better. They’ve been taught that and told that. Now they have to organize it themselves and stay motivated and structured and engaged in the progress themselves.”
Illinois still had four regular season tournaments to play when its season was canceled in March. No Big Ten tournament. No potential — or likely based on the success the last decade — run in the NCAA championship. That, combined with the team scattered throughout the state and country, has meant Small has had more time for his own game heading into next week’s tournament in St. Louis and the PGA Professional Championship in July in Austin, Texas.
“I’m playing pretty dang good,” Small said. “It feels good to say that. I’ve played golf in town more the last 2-2 1/2 weeks than I’ve played in town probably the last five years combined. … It’s been freer for me, so my game has been fresher and I’ve actually gotten some work done on it.
“We’re just trying to make a positive out of a negative. Would I much rather be with these guys and preparing for a championship and getting them better? Well, of course. But if they can’t, then I’m going to go play some golf and see how good I can get.”