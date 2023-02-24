CHAMPAIGN — The list of IHSA boys’ swimming and diving state medalists from Champaign Central and Champaign High is fairly extensive.
Thirty-seven athletes have earned at least one individual event medal apiece between 1941 and 2022. The Maroons own 23 relay medals, as well.
But how many state championships came with those medals?
Not nearly as many.
In fact, just five Central boys’ swimmers have touched the wall first during a race at the state finals.
The numbers could grow this weekend.
Central seniors Nolan Miller and Aidan Williams are in prime position to make history at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, the site of the IHSA state finals.
Miller is ranked second in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, based upon statewide sectional results, entering Friday’s IHSA state preliminaries. Williams holds down the No. 2 slot in the 50 freestyle.
Miller’s times of 1 minute, 38.53 seconds in the 200 freestyle and 4:33.47 in the 500 freestyle were only topped at other sectional meets by Rockford East senior Camden Taylor (1:37.87) and Barrington junior Rylan Anselm (4:33.24).
Williams’ time of 20.67 in the 50 freeestyle narrowly was edged out during the sectional round by Hinsdale Central senior Vidar Carlbaum (20.63).
It’s entirely possible the quintet of Tommy Lockman, Tyler McGill, Ross Moore, Dan Trupin and Payton Woods could have some company in the Central swim and dive history book before this weekend ends.
“It would be incredible just to see it. I’m actually going to be there Saturday (for the event finals), so I’m really excited,” said Woods, 2016’s state champion in the 50 freestyle. “You’ve got to block everything out. The atmosphere at state is honestly, probably in my eight years of competitive swimming, unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.”
This sentiment comes from a former Michigan State swimmer, by the way.
Both Lockman and McGill agree the IHSA state meet offers a challenging pressure cooker in which to compete.
Granted, it’s one both Miller and Williams are familiar with.
Miller has qualified for state in three of his high school seasons, while Williams has done so in two. Miller is the reigning state runner-up in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle as well.
“The system was set up not to allow you to perform your best in prelims. ... The pool is way too crowded. The deck is way too crowded. But the environment almost balances that out,” said McGill, a four-time state champion across the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke between 2004 and 2006. “Saturday was always set up, you would feel you could do something special.”
The trio of McGill, Woods and Lockman said the concept of nervousness prior to the state meet is a fluid one.
“My freshman year, I was very nervous,” said Lockman, who placed ninth in the state 500 freestyle final as a ninth-grader before winning a state title in 1999 in the event. “By the time I got to my junior year ... I knew kind of what other athletes had been doing over the course of the season. I felt pretty good about where I was, training-wise, and what I’d been able to put up to that point.
“I was excited, and I was ready to do it.”
Woods recalls bus rides up north to the state meet filling him with excitement.
“There’s less pressure when you’ve been there, which both of them have,” Woods said. “They’ve put in the work all year. Now, it’s just time to go out and have fun. Enjoy the moment, but also be in the moment.”
Another variable dynamic of state swimming and diving is no two events are created equal.
“For me, maybe, it was a little bit different because my event was 4 1/2 minutes long as opposed to Payton’s was 20 seconds,” Lockman said. “But I think it’s just taking a moment to realize the opportunity that you have in front of you is.”
McGill and Trupin are the only multi-time state champions in team history, with Trupin acquiring five titles across the 200 individual medley, 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly between 1999 and 2001. Moore joins Woods and Lockman among one-time state winners after Moore won the 100 butterfly in 2006.
This gives McGill — who went on to swim and win an NCAA championship at Auburn and then won a 2012 Summer Olympics gold medal in London as part of the United State’s 400-meter relay team led by Michael Phelps — a unique perspective into the post-race vibes associated with becoming a state champion.
“I have felt the surprise feeling. I have felt the ‘look at me’ feeling where you know you’re going to do it. ... I’ve also felt the relief swim where you’re happy to have won,” McGill said. “For some swimmers — and Nolan might feel some of this because of what he’s done the last couple years — there’s that relief of, ‘Thank goodness I did that.’”
McGill, Lockman and Woods all have spoken with Miller throughout his high school career. Woods also has been in touch with Williams, who previously eclipsed Woods’ school record in the 50 freestyle.
The two star Maroons this season, along with the teammates who will join them in Westmont to compete on Central’s state-qualifying 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay units, have total support from those who previously brought acclaim to the school’s pool exploits.
“There’s a sense of pride in showing we might not have the best facilities — we might not even have our own facility — but we still work our butts off every day,” Woods said. “And we can compete with the so-called big dogs.”
“When you’ve invested so much time and energy and sweat into all that,” Lockman added, “to have it all play out the way you envision it will ... is very rewarding and very exciting.”