TUSCOLA — Chris Boyd was flying under the radar when he arrived at O’Brien Stadium on June 17, 2021.
The Tuscola athlete owned the 12th-best seed throw — 48 feet, 6 inches — in the upcoming Class 1A boys’ state shot put competition that would take place on the Eastern Illinois University campus.
He could earn a medal in Charleston by bumping up to the top-nine individuals. If he performed well enough in the single-day event.
That wouldn’t be an issue for Boyd, who hurled his implement 53-31/2 that day in Charleston.
“I realized, ‘Holy cow, third (place) in state’s kind of crazy,’” Boyd said. “As a sophomore in high school, that’s something I never even thought of. The only thing I (was thinking about) is, ‘I want to get to state. That’s all I want.’”
Now a junior with the Warriors, Boyd — who will compete in Monday’s 39th News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet at Urbana High School — has much more than state qualification on his mind in 2022.
“Instead of being the underdog from last year, I have a lot more stress this year to perform as well as I can,” Boyd said. “I would win the (regular-season) meets, but I never was really ready for how good the competition was going to be at state. That really helped me understand, ‘Yeah, you’ll win a tiny meet, but you’ve got to keep going.’ ... Always compete at the highest level.”
Boyd is likely to return to O’Brien Stadium later this month, should things go according to plan at the 1A Tuscola Sectional on Wednesday.
Should he qualify for state in shot put and discus, as expected, he’d enter the 1A preliminary round — once more part of the meet after a one-season hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic — on May 26 as a state champion favorite in both events.
Boyd is ranked second among all small-school boys in shot put with a top throw of 60-11/4. And he holds the same spot in discus at 170-6.
He sits behind Cowden-Herrick senior Daniel Lucas in the shot put (60-3) and behind Salt Fork junior Garrett Taylor in the discus (178-0).
Boyd said he got to know Lucas at last year’s state meet, during which Lucas secured the 1A shot put state title with a hurl of 55-0.
“Daniel Lucas is someone I talk to a lot,” Boyd said. “He’s committed to Iowa, and that’s helped me see, ‘Wow, I’m really doing something right now.’ That’s really helped open my eyes up to throwing.”
Also beneficial to Boyd is having Stan Wienke around to provide tutelage.
Wienke is a recent Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee. The ITCCCA lists him as the coach of 39 state-medalist throwers in his career, and he’s worked with the Warriors nearly ever year since 1990.
“He’s helped me a lot with the understanding of how ... it isn’t strength, but it’s actually a lot of form,” Boyd said. “If you can get your feet to line up, everything else will come into play and that strength will come in at the end, when you have to be aggressive. Everything else has to be smooth.”
Can Boyd feel the change in mechanics taking hold in the ring?
“Definitely, yes,” he said. “I feel a lot more under control than I did last year. Last year, I was muscling everything out, so I scratched a lot. I’d have meets where I scratched all four of my throws in discus, because I was so out of control. ... And shot, I didn’t throw very far.”
The combination of last year’s state results — Boyd also placed 11th in discus despite, by his own description, “choking” in that event — plus Wienke’s guidance has Boyd feeling far more dedicated to throwing.
“My coach has put in a lot of work and time. ... He helped me three weeks at the end of last year, and I PR’d by three feet at state,” Boyd said. “I actually competed (at state), and that’s what really made me love it. That’s when I started to enjoy it.”
Boyd’s best marks this spring in both shot put and discus happened at the Sullivan Invitational on May 3. Similar to how he fared in shot put at last year’s state meet, Boyd wasn’t anticipating great success earlier this month in Sullivan.
“It was cold. The wind was straight in our faces. It’s like, ‘Well, this isn’t much of a PR day,’” Boyd said. “My power throws were really good that day. And I said, ‘Oh, this could be a good day.’”
In addition to his state aspirations, Boyd also hopes to someday establish Tuscola’s all-time shot put record.
It’s held by 2018 graduate Hunter Woodard — currently an Oklahoma State football offensive lineman — at 63-0.
Woodard was a 2018 1A state titlist in shot put with a toss of 60-41/2.
“Somebody I’ve looked up to and always wanted to get where he is is Hunter Woodard,” Boyd said. “Coach Wienke told me, ‘You’re going to be throwing 60 feet this year.’ And I’m like, ‘There’s no way.’ I thought he was crazy. ... And, no, he was right.”
Before Boyd puts himself on display in the IHSA postseason, he’ll test his mettle versus some of the News-Gazette coverage area’s other leading throwers, regardless of class, during Monday evening’s Honor Roll Meet.
“It’s a really good meet to get some of that competition I’ll have at state and see where I’m at,” Boyd said. “This is definitely a meet I need to see where I’m at.”