CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown barely played double-digit snaps in Illinois’ season opener at Wisconsin.
That limited opportunity yielded just four touches. Three rushes for 12 yards and one reception where he was brought down two yards behind the line of scrimmage.
Brown earning the start in Week 2 against Purdue was a statement from Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith. He intended to use the 5-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt sophomore running back more.
So he did.
Brown played in 60 percent of Illinois’ offensive snaps against the Boilermakers — often times in two-back backfields next to Mike Epstein. The Western Michigan transfer took advantage of his bigger role, rushing 11 times for a team-high 73 yards and catching another pass out of the backfield — and for positive yardage this time.
It was … a start.
“I knew if I wanted to start, I had to get in the playbook and learn and show the coaches I can play in a starting role,” Brown said. “That whole transition from Western Michigan to here, I knew I wanted to have a big role on this team. Getting the start against Purdue is exciting, but I need to build confidence and experience and carry that on into the next game.”
Brown should factor just as much into Saturday’s game against Minnesota — a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium — as he did against Purdue. Brown was told a bigger role was coming against the Boilermakers after his minimal usage at Wisconsin, and that only intensified after Illinois’ roster losses to COVID-19.
Brandon Peters’ positive test and Isaiah Williams ruled out because of contact tracing pushed Matt Robinson to the top of the quarterback depth chart. The Illini already intended to run the ball more, and Smith doubled down on that after Robinson was hurt during the team’s first drive and fourth-string quarterback Coran Taylor took the offensive reins. The idea was to ease Taylor into the game by relying on Brown and Epstein.
Smith liked what he saw from Brown in his first real opportunity. The London, Ontario, native played sparingly in four games in 2019 to preserve his redshirt and then again in this year’s season opener where the Illinois offense never found solid footing.
“He’s got a good size, speed and strength and athleticism,” Smith said of Brown. “A lot of things you like about him. He’s just got to play more. We just made a concerted effort to make sure to get him in the game. Him and Mike both. We like both those guys.”
Nearly half of Brown’s rushing yardage against Purdue came in a 30-yard gain to end the first quarter. Smith foresees more long runs like that this season from Brown, who “runs hard” and “plays the game hard.”
Smith also knows busted plays might ensue. Missed blocks. Protection issues. The 20-year-old Brown is still learning.
But Brown is a quick learner. He knows he was playing too fast and not disciplined enough against Wisconsin. He let the run game come to him a little more against Purdue.
“I’m just getting more comfortable with the offense,” Brown said. “Week 1, my tempo was off. I was hitting the holes way too fast and not letting them develop. ... If you go out there and you hit the hole too fast or hit it before it develops, sometimes it’s not there right away. Letting it develop and letting the linemen make their blocks, sometimes things open up where if you’re rushing it, they wouldn’t be there.”
Brown said he’s been trying to hold on to that tempo this week in practice. He saw the benefits of slowing himself down just enough against Purdue.
“Going into Week 3, I’ve got to stick to that tempo I’m working on right now, and it will open up a lot for me,” Brown said. “I’m just looking forward to this coming week. I just want to build on top of that and really build up experience and confidence. Playing confident is just as important as knowing what to do on the field.”