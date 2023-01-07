CHAMPAIGN — Tim Lavin doesn’t want his Centennial boys’ basketball players to be in a hurry on the court unless absolutely necessary.
If the Chargers are behind late in a game, for example.
Which wasn’t the case Friday night at Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium versus Big 12 Conference opponent Danville.
“That’s our main key, trying to be patient so we can get good shots up,” Centennial senior forward Sathvik Thatikonda said. “We pass the ball a lot. Patience is what’s really helping us on the offensive end.”
Thatikonda was one of three Chargers in double figures as he and his teammates held off the Vikings 50-43 to extend their win streak to four games.
“Not all season,” Lavin said when asked if Centennial (9-7) has displayed good patience on a regular basis. “Right before we went to the (Christmas) break, we had a heart to heart as a team. One of the things, we were playing too fast.
“Since the beginning of the Effingham tournament (last week) and the beginning of the new year, we’ve been patient, not rushing so much.”
The Chargers got off to a solid start offensively versus the Vikings (5-9), scoring points on three of their first four possessions.
But coach Durrell Robinson’s Danville team responded nicely and led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
“Just focus,” Robinson said. “We can be pretty good on defense a lot. That’s what we’ve been in pretty much the majority of our games, even with us having problems scoring.”
Sophomore guard Diddy Robinson tallied the Vikings’ first seven points but then was saddled with two quick fouls before the first quarter ended. None of his teammates fully picked up the offensive slack as the younger Robinson sat for nearly 10 game minutes. When Centennial finally reached 10 points with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left in the second quarter, Danville’s lead stood at just three.
“I did (think about putting him back in sooner), but that comes with experience, as well,” Durrell Robinson said. “I try to get on him about how fouls add up because the first foul he had was one he could’ve kept to himself, which pretty much affected our game plan a lot.”
The Chargers went ahead 17-15 before the half finished, and they never looked back.
“We were missing shots (early),” Lavin said. “We’ve been pretty good defensively lately, forcing teams to take tough shots. That was the difference. ... Not going to shoot well every night, but we can play defense and we can play hard, and we’ve been doing that pretty well the last couple weeks.”
Thatikonda produced 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Centennial. Fellow senior forward Gurmane Springfield was also key, picking up 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
“Sath’s been playing pretty good most of the year. Gurmane the last two games has kind of come on,” Lavin said. “(Springfield) is a really unselfish kid, and I think for the first eight to 10 games he always felt like he had to pass. ... Now, he’s doing a good job at (balancing).”
Junior guard Todd Makabu chipped in 11 points, four rebounds and four steals for the Chargers to go with junior guard Preston Sledge’s six points and six rebounds and sophomore guard Kellen Davis’ four points and six rebounds.
“I feel like all my teammates are good. We’re all really good, actually,” Thatikonda said. “We’re all able to score, so everyone’s having a good night every night. So I feel that’s how we should keep going, not one person just scoring everything.
“That’s what patience has us do — everyone gets open shots, and everyone gets good shots.”
Diddy Robinson led all scorers with 21 points for Danville. He converted a coast-to-coast layup with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to pull the Vikings within 41-35, but the Chargers responded with back-to-back buckets from Sledge and Thatikonda to restore a double-digit advantage.
No other Danville player generated more than seven points, a mark hit by senior forward O’Shawn Jones-Winslow to go with his seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Senior forwards Quentin Alblinger (six points, six rebounds) and Jonathan Ireland (five points) weren’t far behind Jones-Winslow.
“It’s the same story with (finding a secondary scorer to Diddy Robinson),” Durrell Robinson said, “and also the same game plan with Centennial kicked our butts on the boards. ... Our whole thing’s about getting better, so we’ve got to keep working at getting better.”
This marked Centennial’s first Big 12 victory of the season, as the Chargers previously had lost to Bloomington and Normal West. They defeated Urbana in a game that didn’t count toward the league standings, and they also upended Danville in November’s Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament.
Danville will try to end its losing skid Saturday at 1:20 p.m. against Rich Township at the Hyde Park Classic in Chicago. The Chargers have a quick turnaround, too, playing Addison Trail at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Christie Clinic Shootout in St. Joseph.
“It’s a good win. We’re happy that we beat Danville,” Thatikonda said. “They’re a good team, too, and we just want to keep on winning more.”