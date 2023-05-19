CHARLESTON — Lia Patterson’s infectious smile and upbeat energy filled O’Brien Stadium once again Thursday morning and early afternoon.
The Tuscola sophomore was back at the IHSA Class 1A girls’ track and field state preliminaries on the Eastern Illinois University campus after helping the Warriors capture the 1A team state championship last season as a star freshman.
Upon completing the last of her four races in Thursday’s prelims, Patterson recalled a lesson learned from her previous stay in Charleston a year ago.
“I’ve gotten done running and been upset with how I’ve run. But the main thing is trying not to show it,” Patterson said. “I’ve been told there’s a lot of younger kids that look up to me.
“Last year, as I was doing the 100 hurdles at state, I was a freshman and I didn’t do as well as I wanted to. You could definitely see it in my body language, and I never, ever want to do that again.”
Patterson didn’t have any reason to be upset with her performance to start this year’s state meet.
She won each of the four race heats in which she participated on a sunny day at EIU’s big blue track, guaranteeing herself four spots in Saturday’s 1A state finals.
“Me and my coach (Drew Sterkel) talked about, ‘Don’t worry about PRs now. Your goal is just to win your heat so you can make it (to the finals),’” Patterson said. “I just kept the mentality, and I’m pretty happy to be leading into Saturday in two of my events.”
Patterson began her Thursday by posting the second-best time overall in the 100-meter hurdles, completing her race in 15.10 seconds. It ranks behind only Tremont senior Cambria Geyer (14.60), a familiar foe for Patterson.
Patterson, who ranked fifth in last year’s 1A 100 hurdles state final with a time of 15.44, had no time to celebrate her first prelims result. She needed to hustle to the check-in tent, as her heat for the 100-meter dash was set to begin minutes after her 100 hurdles flight.
“I forgot that I was in heat one of the 100 dash. I had multiple reporters talking to me, and I was like, ‘Wait a second, I’ll get back to you,’” Patterson said. “I was huffing and puffing while I was doing my sprint-outs out of the blocks.
“So I was like, ‘All right, we’re just going to try to win my heat and see what time I’ve got.’”
That time was 12.27 seconds, good for first place across all flights as well as a personal best.
“That 100 dash time just came out of nowhere,” Patterson said. “I was pretty ready. ... I’m just so happy.”
Patterson thankfully garnered more of a respite between her 100 dash and her 300 hurdles race. She achieved third place in last season’s 1A 300 hurdles state championship with a clocking of 45.83.
Similar to the growth seen in her 100 hurdles outcomes, Patterson displayed significant improvement in the 300 hurdles. Her Thursday time of 44.51 narrowly outlasted Geyer (44.71) but also served as another personal record.
This realization had Patterson visibly overjoyed as she walked away from the finish line. She couldn’t contain her excitement in a postrace phone call to Sterkel.
“I started crying after the 300s. ... I just feel like God has gifted me with great athletic abilities, and I’m just glad that I could show them,” Patterson said. “(Sterkel told me) don’t drink too much (water) because I want you to be able to have not a full belly when you do the 200.”
Patterson apparently took that advice to heart. Or perhaps her talent is such that a little too much water wouldn’t slow her down.
Patterson bounced right back from the 300 hurdles for the 200 two events later and posted a time of 25.51, landing behind only Stark County senior Lindley Johnston (25.29) and just ahead of Geyer (25.66).
The 25.51 mark was a shade quicker than Patterson’s 1A state-runner up result of 25.53 last season.
Patterson admitted she wouldn’t necessarily want to run another 400 meters moments after her last race Thursday — a possibility if the IHSA permitted an athlete to suit up for five state events since Patterson was an alternate for Tuscola’s 1,600 relay.
But she also noted that she feels a lot more physically prepared for the rigors of the state meet than previously.
“I’ve been conditioning myself really well this year. I’ve been working really hard,” Patterson said. “I definitely feel like how I treated my whole body this season played (into) how I ran.
“Yeah, I’m tired, but overall my body feels pretty good. ... I feel pretty ready and fired up to go for Saturday.”
Patterson now has the chance to follow in the footsteps of former Warriors teammate Alyssa Williams, a 2022 graduate and a two-time News-Gazette All-Area girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year. Williams collected a pair of individual 1A state championships last year by winning the 100 and 200 dashes. Patterson and Williams also were co-authors of a state-winning 800 relay effort last season.
Positivity, Patterson believes, will be key to any future state-finals success she sees.
“I’ve tried every single meet this season to stay happy and have a good mentality,” Patterson said. “That’s how you run faster.”
And it’s not just Patterson who’s bringing the good vibes to O’Brien Stadium before she returns again on Saturday for a chance at more history.
“I’m so excited to see my mom. She’s one of my biggest supporters. And then my dad right next to her. He’s always great,” Patterson said. “I just have two great supporters out there — and then, of course, my friends.”