CHAMPAIGN — Cory Patterson faced a difficult challenge leading up to Illinois football’s game at Penn State on Dec. 19.
Six days earlier, the coach who hired Patterson out of the the high school coaching ranks and straight to a Big Ten program — Lovie Smith — was fired at Illinois.
Patterson and the remaining assistant coaches knew the Illini’s game against the Nittany Lions might be the final time they coached at Illinois.
Before the regular-season finale kicked off at Beaver Stadium, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman hired Bret Bielema as the program’s next coach.
Patterson and his fellow assistants coached the Illini in a 56-21 loss to the Nittany Lions, uncertain of what might come next in their respective careers.
“That was rough,” Patterson said Wednesday. “Just sitting around, just kind of head all over the place, trying to figure out what’s next. It worked out, but that was a tough time, those few weeks.”
Patterson became the first of Smith’s assistants to stick with Bielema, as Patterson on Tuesday was announced as Illinois’ next running backs coach.
He previously spent the last three seasons directing the Illini tight ends.
“It was a lot easier once I got in the room with (Bielema), because he has that type of personality that allowed me to continue being myself,” said Patterson, who was the head coach for three seasons at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis before coming to Illinois. “I didn’t have to go in there and straighten up or tighten up my tie or anything like that. ... It seems like we just kind of hit it off right away.”
Patterson was critical in the recruiting efforts of Illini quarterback Isaiah Williams and linebacker Shammond Cooper, two Trinity Catholic products he coached when they were in high school.
He said he anticipates staying in the St. Louis area when it comes to recruiting but added that he and Bielema haven’t discussed any additional assignments.
Of course, Patterson first had to make sure he’d be recruiting for Illinois at all.
“As far as trying to sell myself, I had so many people call and say, ‘You’ve got to do this,’” Patterson said. “I said, ‘That’ll be too hard for me to do.’ I just went in there (and) I was just me. I told Coach, ‘I’m going to tell you exactly who I am and how I do things.’ And it worked out for me, being myself.”
Patterson coached tight ends like Daniel Barker, Luke Ford and Daniel Imatorbhebhe during the last three seasons. Barker has been the most successful in that span, logging 46 career catches for 625 yards and seven touchdowns, and he’ll come back to Illinois in 2021.
Patterson’s new position group will include Chase Brown and Trinity Catholic product Reggie Love III. Also among the running backs are three-star commit Joshua McCray and East Carolina transfer Chase Hayden.
“The approach kind of changes with whatever group you have, because you can’t coach every group the same,” Patterson said. “A lot of things will come more by feel — how the guys feel about certain things when you get them to do what you need them to do. That’ll be the first thing we’ve got to get done.”
Patterson’s group also could include Mike Epstein, Illinois’ No. 3 rusher behind Brown and Williams last season. But Epstein still has a decision to make about his college eligibility, as the NCAA has extended an extra year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m on them right now to come back,” Patterson said of Illini seniors still making their choices. “I was on them (Tuesday) night. Haven’t stopped at all.”
Patterson harbors positive feelings about Bielema’s recruiting style as well. Given that Bielema has snagged three commitments in the last two days — from McCray, Hayden and North Carolina State transfer linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. — it’s easy to see why.
“The pitch will stay mostly the same, but ... he knows how to do this recruiting thing,” Patterson said. “You can get the vibe when you’re in the room with him. I’m not saying it’s going to be like cake, but he has his way with people.”