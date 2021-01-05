CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema continues to finalize his first Illinois football coaching staff during 2021's first week, specifically on the offensive side of the ball.
The latest choice is a familiar face, with Cory Patterson tabbed as the Illini's running backs coach. Patterson previously served as tight ends coach on Lovie Smith's final three teams.
"After meeting Cory a few weeks ago, I came away impressed with his passion for coaching and the Illini family,” Bielema said in a statement. “During our transition, he will now coach our running backs and work with us in recruiting to find the individuals who can best help us win championships."
A former coach at Trinity Catholic High and Christian Brothers College High in St. Louis, Patterson joins Tony Petersen (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach), Bart Miller (offensive line coach), Tank Wright (strength and conditioning coach) and Mark Taurisani (chief of staff) in snagging a spot on Bielema's first staff.
Patterson has proven critical in recruiting the St. Louis area, with quarterback Isaiah Williams and linebacker Shammond Cooper among Illinois' big acquisitions from that region since Patterson has arrived in Champaign-Urbana.
"I’m extremely happy to remain a member of Fighting Illini football family,” Patterson said in a statement. “I am ready to get to work, and I can’t wait to get back on the field with our team this spring.”
Patterson replaces Mike Bellamy as running backs coach, with Bellamy holding down that job the last two years. Team spokesman Kent Brown said there is no update on Bellamy's status with the team at this time.