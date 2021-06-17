CHAMPAIGN — The Basketball Tournament teams with Big Ten ties have announced some high profile roster additions this week. Ohio State alumni team Carmen's Crew pulled Aaron Craft from medical school for another run. Robbie Hummel will suit up for Purdue squad Men of Mackey.
House of 'Paign had its own big addition Thursday with Brandon Paul joining the roster this summer. Paul opted to play for Team Hines last summer instead of with the Illinois alumni squad, but he could be a key piece as House of 'Paign tries to improve on its quarterfinal finish a year ago.
Paul's professional career took him to Australia this past season after stops in Russia, Spain, China, Greece and both the G League and NBA following his time at Illinois. Paul played for Adelaide in Australia's NBL in 2020-21 and put up 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the 36ers as a starter. He played alongside potential 2021 NBA draft lottery pick Joshua Giddey and one-time Illini target Isaac Humphries.
Paul is the third House of 'Paign roster addition this week and third guard. Former Illini Jaylon Tate and Northwestern alum/TBT "grad transfer" Michael "Juice" Thompson were announced Wednesday. They join Andres Feliz, Rayvonte Rice, Demetri McCamey, Kipper Nichols, Nnanna Egwu, Leron Black and Kipper Nichols. One more roster addition is expected still this week.
House of 'Paign will serve as co-host of one of four TBT regionals in late July with Bradley alumni team Always a Brave. Those regional games are scheduled for July 24-28 at the Civic Center in Peoria.