After residing on the receiving votes line in the previous four Associated Press polls, Paxton-Buckley-Loda football has jumped into the Class 3A top 10.

The Panthers are one of six area programs holding down a top-10 position in their respective classes, as announced through Wednesday's latest rankings.

Below is the complete AP poll ahead of Week 5, as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (14)(4-0)1401
2. Lincoln-Way East(4-0)1252
3. Gurnee Warren(4-0)1103
4. Glenbard West(4-0)944
5. O'Fallon(4-0)736
6. Bolingbrook(3-1)37NR
7. Maine South(2-2)357
8. York(4-0)34NR
9. Glenbrook South(4-0)26NR
10. Edwardsville(3-1)249

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 22, Lyons 17, Naperville North 11, South Elgin 11, Plainfield North 6, Chicago (Marist) 5.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (14)(4-0)1401
2. Prospect(4-0)1262
3. Jacobs(4-0)1104
4. Chicago (St. Rita)(2-2)835
5. Pekin(4-0)646
6. Geneva(4-0)568
7. Wheaton North(3-1)553
8. Batavia(2-2)477
9. Hersey(4-0)359
10. Hononegah(4-0)3210

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 10, Yorkville 10, DeKalb 1, Downers North 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (14)(2-2)1441
2. Chicago (Simeon) (1)(4-0)1333
3. Lemont(4-0)1204
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(3-1)842
5. Chatham Glenwood(4-0)756
6. Crete-Monee(2-2)685
7. Niles Notre Dame(3-1)597
8. Kenwood(3-1)478
9. Carmel(4-0)36NR
10. Wauconda(4-0)17NR
(tie) Cary-Grove(3-1)1710

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Crystal Lake South 9, Normal West 2, Grayslake North 2, Belvidere North 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Morris (7)(4-0)1411
2. Kankakee (7)(3-1)1232
3. Mahomet-Seymour (1)(4-0)1133
4. Sycamore(4-0)1064
5. Peoria(4-0)856
6. Chicago (Morgan Park)(4-0)727
7. Glenbard South(4-0)558
8. LaGrange Park (Nazareth)(1-3)415
9. Highland(3-1)3210
10. Sterling(3-1)24NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 20, Rockford Boylan 5, St. Viator 4, Mascoutah 3, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (9)(4-0)144T1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(6)(4-0)139T1
3. Richmond-Burton(4-0)1124
4. St. Francis(4-0)1093
5. Rochester(3-1)855
6. Stillman Valley(4-0)736
7. Wheaton Academy(4-0)648
8. Carterville(4-0)389
9. Genoa-Kingston(3-1)217
10. Macomb(4-0)14NR

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 11, Breese Central 7, East Alton-Wood River 3, Columbia 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1, Freeburg 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (13)(3-1)1481
2. Williamsville (1)(4-0)1222
3. Reed-Custer (1)(4-0)1203
4. Princeton(4-0)1074
5. Byron(3-1)865
6. Mt. Carmel(4-0)736
7. Prairie Central(4-0)637
8. Eureka(4-0)548
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda(4-0)19NR
10. Seneca(4-0)12NR
(tie) Unity(3-1)1210

Others receiving votes: Peotone 5, Durand-Pecatonica 4.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (12)(4-0)1381
2. St. Teresa (2)(4-0)1282
3. Maroa-Forsyth(4-0)1063
4. Bismarck-Henning(4-0)974
5. North-Mac(4-0)885
6. Knoxville(4-0)636
7. Rockridge(3-1)477
8. Tri-Valley(3-1)398
9. Johnston City(4-0)2010
10. Carmi White County(4-0)11NR

Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Pana 9, El Paso-Gridley 5, Vandalia 5, Mercer County 4, Farmington 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (15)(4-0)1501
2. Athens(4-0)1232
3. Ridgeview(4-0)1213
4. Camp Point Central(4-0)995
5. Hope Academy(4-0)876
6. Fulton(3-1)704
7. St. Bede(5-0)42NR
8. Shelbyville(4-0)35NR
9. Iroquois West(4-0)34T8
10. Ottawa Marquette(4-0)20NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 18, Central A&M 11, Tuscola 8, Forreston 6, Dakota 1.

  

