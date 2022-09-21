After residing on the receiving votes line in the previous four Associated Press polls, Paxton-Buckley-Loda football has jumped into the Class 3A top 10.
The Panthers are one of six area programs holding down a top-10 position in their respective classes, as announced through Wednesday's latest rankings.
Below is the complete AP poll ahead of Week 5, as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (14)
|(4-0)
|140
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East
|(4-0)
|125
|2
|3. Gurnee Warren
|(4-0)
|110
|3
|4. Glenbard West
|(4-0)
|94
|4
|5. O'Fallon
|(4-0)
|73
|6
|6. Bolingbrook
|(3-1)
|37
|NR
|7. Maine South
|(2-2)
|35
|7
|8. York
|(4-0)
|34
|NR
|9. Glenbrook South
|(4-0)
|26
|NR
|10. Edwardsville
|(3-1)
|24
|9
Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 22, Lyons 17, Naperville North 11, South Elgin 11, Plainfield North 6, Chicago (Marist) 5.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (14)
|(4-0)
|140
|1
|2. Prospect
|(4-0)
|126
|2
|3. Jacobs
|(4-0)
|110
|4
|4. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(2-2)
|83
|5
|5. Pekin
|(4-0)
|64
|6
|6. Geneva
|(4-0)
|56
|8
|7. Wheaton North
|(3-1)
|55
|3
|8. Batavia
|(2-2)
|47
|7
|9. Hersey
|(4-0)
|35
|9
|10. Hononegah
|(4-0)
|32
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 10, Yorkville 10, DeKalb 1, Downers North 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (14)
|(2-2)
|144
|1
|2. Chicago (Simeon) (1)
|(4-0)
|133
|3
|3. Lemont
|(4-0)
|120
|4
|4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(3-1)
|84
|2
|5. Chatham Glenwood
|(4-0)
|75
|6
|6. Crete-Monee
|(2-2)
|68
|5
|7. Niles Notre Dame
|(3-1)
|59
|7
|8. Kenwood
|(3-1)
|47
|8
|9. Carmel
|(4-0)
|36
|NR
|10. Wauconda
|(4-0)
|17
|NR
|(tie) Cary-Grove
|(3-1)
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Crystal Lake South 9, Normal West 2, Grayslake North 2, Belvidere North 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morris (7)
|(4-0)
|141
|1
|2. Kankakee (7)
|(3-1)
|123
|2
|3. Mahomet-Seymour (1)
|(4-0)
|113
|3
|4. Sycamore
|(4-0)
|106
|4
|5. Peoria
|(4-0)
|85
|6
|6. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(4-0)
|72
|7
|7. Glenbard South
|(4-0)
|55
|8
|8. LaGrange Park (Nazareth)
|(1-3)
|41
|5
|9. Highland
|(3-1)
|32
|10
|10. Sterling
|(3-1)
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 20, Rockford Boylan 5, St. Viator 4, Mascoutah 3, Decatur MacArthur 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (9)
|(4-0)
|144
|T1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(6)
|(4-0)
|139
|T1
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(4-0)
|112
|4
|4. St. Francis
|(4-0)
|109
|3
|5. Rochester
|(3-1)
|85
|5
|6. Stillman Valley
|(4-0)
|73
|6
|7. Wheaton Academy
|(4-0)
|64
|8
|8. Carterville
|(4-0)
|38
|9
|9. Genoa-Kingston
|(3-1)
|21
|7
|10. Macomb
|(4-0)
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 11, Breese Central 7, East Alton-Wood River 3, Columbia 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1, Freeburg 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (13)
|(3-1)
|148
|1
|2. Williamsville (1)
|(4-0)
|122
|2
|3. Reed-Custer (1)
|(4-0)
|120
|3
|4. Princeton
|(4-0)
|107
|4
|5. Byron
|(3-1)
|86
|5
|6. Mt. Carmel
|(4-0)
|73
|6
|7. Prairie Central
|(4-0)
|63
|7
|8. Eureka
|(4-0)
|54
|8
|9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
|(4-0)
|19
|NR
|10. Seneca
|(4-0)
|12
|NR
|(tie) Unity
|(3-1)
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Peotone 5, Durand-Pecatonica 4.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (12)
|(4-0)
|138
|1
|2. St. Teresa (2)
|(4-0)
|128
|2
|3. Maroa-Forsyth
|(4-0)
|106
|3
|4. Bismarck-Henning
|(4-0)
|97
|4
|5. North-Mac
|(4-0)
|88
|5
|6. Knoxville
|(4-0)
|63
|6
|7. Rockridge
|(3-1)
|47
|7
|8. Tri-Valley
|(3-1)
|39
|8
|9. Johnston City
|(4-0)
|20
|10
|10. Carmi White County
|(4-0)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Pana 9, El Paso-Gridley 5, Vandalia 5, Mercer County 4, Farmington 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (15)
|(4-0)
|150
|1
|2. Athens
|(4-0)
|123
|2
|3. Ridgeview
|(4-0)
|121
|3
|4. Camp Point Central
|(4-0)
|99
|5
|5. Hope Academy
|(4-0)
|87
|6
|6. Fulton
|(3-1)
|70
|4
|7. St. Bede
|(5-0)
|42
|NR
|8. Shelbyville
|(4-0)
|35
|NR
|9. Iroquois West
|(4-0)
|34
|T8
|10. Ottawa Marquette
|(4-0)
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 18, Central A&M 11, Tuscola 8, Forreston 6, Dakota 1.