CHAMPAIGN — Offseason roster turnover continued for Illinois on Saturday with backup big man Omar Payne announcing on social media he was entering the transfer portal. Payne is the second Illini to enter the transfer portal this week, with sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo announcing his intention to do the same Monday.
"I would like to start by saying thank you to my coaches, (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher), teammates and all the fans," Payne wrote in a note posted to social media. "Over the past year here at Illinois I've grown a ton. But with that being said, I'll be entering my name into the transfer portal and exploring my options. I look forward to my next chapter and opportunity."
Payne appeared in 32 of 33 games for Illinois in the 2021-22 season, but he played sparingly. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound junior averaged career lows in scoring (1.8 ppg) and rebounding (1.7 rpg) while playing a career low 7.4 minutes per game. The lone game Payne didn’t play was in Illinois’ second round NCAA tournament loss to Houston.
Payne announced his commitment to transfer to Illinois last April after spending two seasons at Florida. The Gators recruited over the former top 50 prospect twice, bringing in Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. in 2019-20 and Michigan transfer Collin Castleton in 2020-21. Illinois did something similar — at least brining in more frontcourt competition — when it added Baylor transfer Dain Dainja in January.
Payne leaves Illinois with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Since he already transferred once, the Kissimmee, Fla., native would have to receive a waiver to secure immediate eligibility at his next college basketball destination. But since he has yet to use a redshirt season, Payne can transfer, sit out one season and not lose any eligibility.
Illinois has been somewhat active in the transfer portal with interest in several frontcourt players. The Illini have reportedly reached out to Utah Valley forward Fardaws Aimaq, Lafayette center Neal Quinn, Ball State forward Payton Sparks, North Carolina State forward Manny Bates and Nevada forward Warren Washington.