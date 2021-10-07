CHAMPAIGN — Omar Payne committed to Illinois on April 3 after spending less than a week in the transfer portal. The former Florida big man signed with the Illini men’s basketball program a week-and-a-half later.
Payne’s transfer was a significant addition to the Illinois roster.
Kofi Cockburn had yet to declare for the 2021 NBA draft, but that time was coming and the expectation — buoyed by reports in early summer — were the 7-foot, 285-pound All-American center had played his last game in Champaign.
Payne stood as rather impressive draft insurance for Illinois. He was a four-star recruit out of Montverde Academy in Florida, ranked a couple of spots higher than Cockburn in the Class of 2019 and had two seasons of high-level college basketball under his belt at Florida.
Then, Cockburn announced his intention to return to Illinois for the 2021-22 season in mid-July. A position that had some question marks in the offseason instantly became a strength for the Illini.
Payne’s efforts upon his arrival in Champaign this summer only reinforced Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s opinion on his newest big man. The “fit” looked good on paper in the spring. Payne backed up that idea during summer and fall workouts and again when official practices began last week.
“He’s a guy that has been off the chart,” Underwood said. “I mean off … the … chart. If I gave one guy an A-plus in the summer and the fall — from start to where he is now in improvement and development — it’s him.”
Underwood rips through what Payne brings on the court in rapid fire. The 6-10, 240-pound forward is a quick-twitch athlete — as good as Underwood said he’s coached. A 7-foot-5 wingspan gives Payne “uncanny shot blocking ability.” And Payne has shown a willingness to learn.
“He works hard and is always in the gym and always learning,” Cockburn said. “He asks me a lot of questions, and I try to feed him information whenever I can. He’s a great listener, and he works so hard.”
That’s just Payne making the most of what he called a “fresh start” in Champaign. The Kissimee, Fla., native was essentially recruited over twice by transfer additions in his two seasons at Florida. First came veteran big man Kerry Blackshear Jr. out of Virginia Tech before the 2019-20 season. Florida native Colin Castleton, a one-time Illinois recruiting target, transferred from Michigan to join the Gators ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Even with a new opportunity at Illinois, Payne said he understood he had to prove himself all over again after starting eight games last season with the Gators and averaging 3.8 points to go along with 3.2 rebounds.
“I feel like every day that I go hard and I prove myself, the coaches have more comfort with me being here,” Payne said. “Really just showing my true potential. Showing a little bit of a 15-footer, inside game, defense. Show things I really never got to show people before.”
That was one primary focus of Payne’s offseason efforts. Another was spending as much time as possible with Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
Payne understood he’d defend Cockburn on a regular basis in practice. Getting stronger to handle Cockburn in the post was imperative. Payne also ran with Fletcher — a lot.
“The body development part has really changed my game,” Payne said. “Running and lifting weights and getting stronger. I’ve got more endurance. I can do more of the best things I could do.
“It’s definitely different and something I really wasn’t used to coming here. This is the most I’ve run in my life. I just feel better. Fletch, he’s a strength coach, but I think he’s a great life coach, too. I’ve just learned a lot from him hanging out and running every day.”
Payne and Cockburn have sharpened each others’ skills in workouts and now practice. That they are so different — Payne the longer, quicker athlete; Cockburn the bruising force — has helped.
“With him muscling up, it’s me being able to guard people like him and him being able to guard people like me with my speed,” Payne said. “We’re polar opposites really. I think that is good. … It’s fun. I like challenges. It’s a challenge every day. I don’t like him scoring on me just as much as he doesn’t like me scoring on him. It pushes us to go harder and do what we’ve got to do.”