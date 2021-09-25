RANTOUL — Josh Pritchard and his Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team are still getting used to playing in the Illini Prairie Conference.
It’s the first year for the Panthers in the tradition-rich, 10-team conference that seemingly has potential playoff teams each and every Friday night.
Rantoul won’t make the playoffs this year. But PBL has a solid chance to do so, especially after its 30-6 win against the host Eagles on Friday night at Bill Walsh Field.
A scoreless game after one quarter went in favor of the Panthers (4-1, 4-1 Illini Prairie) in the second half, with Pritchard’s defense forcing three turnovers and keeping Rantoul (0-5, 0-5) off the scoreboard.
“We’re real excited to get the win,” Pritchard said. “We know any win in this conference isn’t the easiest to get, and we knew Rantoul was playing for their playoff lives.”
Interceptions by Aidan Johnson and Tyler Smith, along with a fumble recovery by Vincent Parker, allowed PBL to compile a second-half shutout after only leading 15-6 at halftime.
Kishawn Donald-Wheeler gave Rantoul’s home fans something to cheer about with a 90-yard kickoff return to account for the Eagles’ lone touchdown, but PBL methodically wore down the Eagles’ defense in the second half.
Smith and Charlie Pound each had touchdown runs for PBL, with Kayden Snelling throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Pound out of a Wildcat formation.
Playoff contenders Prairie Central (4-1), Monticello (5-0), Unity (5-0) and St. Joseph-Ogden (2-3) loom in October for PBL. So if the Panthers are to reach the playoffs for the seventh time since 2014, they’ll have to earn it.
“You can’t look at our schedule and say, ‘Oh, there’s five wins and we’re going to get in the playoffs,’” Pritchard said. “It’s definitely good to get that fourth win, but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t keep playing well.”