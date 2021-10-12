Listen to this article

Four local high school football programs still are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon, and three other squads either entered or re-entered the receiving-votes discussion.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-2) and Prairie Central (6-1) each garnered votes in the Class 3A rankings. Each was voted for earlier in the season but had dropped off the radar. Westville (6-1) is in the Class 2A receiving-votes category for the first time all season following a 35-7 victory over Salt Fork last Saturday.

Below is the complete AP poll, selected by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (7)(7-0)701
2. Naperville Neuqua Valley(7-0)622
3. Maine South(6-1)524
4. Gurnee Warren(6-1)513
5. Lockport(7-0)405
6. Chicago (Marist)(5-2)386
7. South Elgin(7-0)237
8. Hinsdale Central(6-1)14NR
9. Glenbard West(6-1)109
10. York(6-1)78

Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way East 6, Naperville Central 4, Palatine 4, O'Fallon 3, Bolingbrook 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Batavia (7)(7-0)882
2. Brother Rice (2)(5-2)791
3. Wheaton North(6-1)733
4. Chicago Mt. Carmel(5-2)574
5. Chicago (St. Rita)(5-2)505
6. Hersey(7-0)436
7. Normal Community(7-0)387
8. Hononegah(7-0)328
9. Prospect(6-1)159
10. Moline(6-1)10NR

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 8, Buffalo Grove 1, Pekin 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (8)(6-1)981
2. Cary-Grove (2)(7-0)912
3. Kankakee(7-0)753
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)(7-0)726
5. Lemont(7-0)594
6. Crete-Monee(5-2)495
7. Wauconda(7-0)307
8. Oak Lawn Richards(6-1)24NR
9. Kenwood(7-0)208
(tie) Lake Forest(6-1)2010

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Washington 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (9)(6-1)901
2. Oak Park (Fenwick)(5-2)772
3. Mascoutah(7-0)723
4. Morris(7-0)574
5. Sterling(6-1)545
6. Mahomet-Seymour(7-0)416
7. Peoria(5-2)388
8. Glenbard South(6-1)269
9. Marion(6-1)1310
10. Sycamore(4-2)12NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 8, Morton 6, Aurora (Marmion) 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (10)(7-0)1001
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(6-1)852
3. Richmond-Burton(7-0)823
4. Kewanee(7-0)585
5. Genoa-Kingston(6-1)546
6. Chicago (Phillips)(5-2)467
7. St. Francis(5-2)454
8. Coal City(5-2)268
9. Stillman Valley(6-1)249
10. Peoria Notre Dame(5-2)2010

Others receiving votes: Carterville 4, Wheaton Academy 3, Dixon 1, Mt. Zion 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (4)(7-0)941
2. IC Catholic (6)(7-0)852
3. Williamsville(6-1)695
4. Byron(7-0)686
5. Unity(7-0)664
6. Princeton(6-1)478
7. Farmington(7-0)347
8. Monticello(6-1)283
9. Mt. Carmel(6-0)13NR
(tie) Durand(6-1)13NR

Others receiving votes: Benton 12, Reed-Custer 10, Montini 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Monmouth-Roseville 1, Prairie Central 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (10)(7-0)1001
2. Breese Mater Dei(7-0)872
3. Downs Tri-Valley(7-0)743
4. Maroa-Forsyth(6-1)734
5. Bismarck-Henning(7-0)625
6. Pana(7-0)446
7. Knoxville(7-0)407
8. Athens(6-1)249
9. Bishop McNamara(4-3)16NR
10. Clifton Central(5-2)108

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 9, Johnston City 5, Rushville-Industry 3, Westville 1, Erie-Prophetstown 1, Rockridge 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Carrollton (7)(6-1)802
2. Lena-Winslow (1)(6-1)731
3. Abingdon (1)(7-0)71T3
4. Camp Point Central(6-1)65T3
5. Fulton(5-2)44NR
6. Forreston(5-2)365
7. Ottawa Marquette(6-1)3510
8. Central A&M(5-2)349
9. St. Bede(5-2)207
10. Aurora Christian(4-2)16NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6, Cumberland 6, Nokomis 5, Sesser (S.-Valier) 2, Winchester West Central 2.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos