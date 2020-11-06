PAXTON — Ryder James wasn’t enamored with his performance at last week’s Class 1A Harvest Christian Academy boys’ cross-country sectional.
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior finished the Elgin-based course in 16 minutes, 44.6 seconds. The result ranked him seventh of 116 athletes, which many runners would be thrilled with.
That time, however, was James’ second-slowest of the 2020 season. He’s crossed the finish line in less than 16 minutes during seven of his 10 races, with a low of 15:09.7.
“It definitely would’ve felt like a disappointment (if that ended my season),” James said, “It didn’t go very well, and I would not have wanted it to be my last race of the season.”
Luckily for James, he’s got one more chance to impress. Because, unlike athletes in other IHSA fall sports this school year, cross-country runners are receiving a state showcase.
The unsanctioned event begins Friday at Chillicothe’s Three Sisters Park, co-hosted by ShaZam Racing and MileSplit Illinois. James and other Division I (small-school) competitors will take to the course between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. They’ll be followed Saturday and Sunday, respectively, by Division II and III runners.
Other fall IHSA sports did not receive an official state series this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and no outside groups appeared to offer options like the one cross-country garnered.
“I’m very thankful to ShaZam for being able to put this on for all the kids that just want the season to continue and want to see how they would compare to other kids in the state,” James said. “That’s really cool, and I’m excited and blessed to be in this amazing race.”
James qualified individually for the IHSA’s 2019 Class 1A state meet, finishing fifth. He placed 12th as a freshman in 2018.
The idea of qualifying for state was a bit different this time around. The ShaZam-MileSplit collective required applications, from which it created a Division I boys’ group of 20 teams and 31 individuals. The girls’ side features 20 teams and 29 individuals.
And performances from throughout the season — not just at sectionals — were taken into consideration.
“I knew I’d qualified since it was based off of time,” James said. “I just knew the first day that resumes were being made that I could run a pretty solid race, around 15:10, and I was positive that would be able to get me in.”
James will be joined by PBL senior Ashton Goss, who received a berth via a second round of invitations. Panthers freshman Trixie Johnson also will toe the line in the Division I girls’ meet.
“Ashton Goss ran an outstanding race at the sectional, and he really did deserve to qualify for this meet,” James said of Goss’ 16th-place showing of 17:31.10. “We might not be the in the same meet, but it’ll be cool to have someone to warm up with.”
Because of pandemic gathering restrictions, each meet will be separated into four races. That means eight per day — four for the girls between 9 and 10:30 a.m., and four for the boys between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
James hasn’t run on this course before, but he was able to glean some information from observers of last week’s unsanctioned middle school state series at the same location.
“I usually get a little anxious when I think about it,” James said, “but I usually just try to think of it as any other course and not really let it get into my head that much.”
Some things about state 2020 will remain the same as in past IHSA versions, namely the athletes James will be competing against. Among those involved are Herscher’s Drew Rogers and West Hancock’s Miles Sheppard, who placed first and third, respectively, at last year’s Class 1A finale.
“I’m still going to be racing with all the top 1A guys and the same pack that would be at the front of the IHSA state meet,” James said. “It’s all that’s been on my mind for the past week.”