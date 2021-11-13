Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Ryder James, second from left, addresses a crowd of supporters inside the Panthers’ gymnasium on Friday to begin his college signing ceremony. He’s surrounded by, from left, father Mark, brother Peyton and mother Jennifer. James inked a National Letter of Intent with Missouri men’s cross-country, and the ceremony occurred six days after he won the IHSA Class 1A boys’ cross-country individual state championship.