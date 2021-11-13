What does it mean to
be a Division I athlete?
“I sit back and sometimes I really think about it, and I think opportunities of being a Division I athlete, it’s not for everybody. And not everybody gets these opportunities. I thank God for giving me the ability and my coaches for helping me work to get to this level, because being a D-I athlete is really not easy. It’s not something just anyone can do. You’ve got to put the work in, and you’ve got to believe you can do it.”
What does it mean to represent
PBL as a D-I athlete?
“I’m beyond blessed to represent my school as a D-I athlete. It’s crazy how much everybody’s supported me. The support, it’s been crazy. It’s been really cool.”
Did you select Missouri over anyone else in particular?
“I was between Missouri and Iowa. It was a pretty tough decision, but I woke up one morning and I just decided Missouri’s the best place for me and this is where I want to continue my athletic and academic career.”
What has this last week been like for you, winning an individual state championship and signing with a D-I program?
“It’s been a crazy week. With everything that’s happened — signing with Missouri, winning state — a lot of my dreams came true this week. It’s been a really good week.”
What can you bring to the Missouri men’s cross-country program?
“We’re bringing in a really good group of guys. It’s about six guys — really, really good group. We have some pretty high goals. I’ve talked to (Herscher’s Drew Rogers, a future Missouri classmate) a little bit. We want to be able to contribute right out of the gate, and I think that’s definitely doable if we put in the work. ... I really, really like the coaching staff. The team is definitely going in the right direction, and I’m looking at a really big picture of what the team’s going to look like in two to three years.”