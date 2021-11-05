CHAMPAIGN — Julian Pearl credits veteran offensive line teammate Alex Palczewski in how to treat college football like a professional.
During games. During practices. During film study.
Work has to happen. A professional approach means getting the most out of those opportunities.
The approach, however, hasn’t suppressed Pearl’s playful side. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman enjoys football. He’s having a good time on the field. And when the situation calls for it — and Pearl says he can read the “room” as it were — he’ll lob a joke or two at his teammates to break any tension or pressure.
Like when Illinois was mired in a back-and-forth overtime battle with Penn State. By the seventh overtime, Pearl felt like it was time to inject a little humor in a tense situation.
“I was cracking jokes with Palcho during the seventh overtime,” Pearl said, although noting they weren’t repeatable for publication. “It’s a brotherhood, for sure. They make it easy for me to be myself, and that really allows us to flourish. … I play around a lot, but I know when to lock in. I feel like I’m a professional at that. That’s probably what I’m best at is keeping the balance.
“We all love football. We all want to win. It’s never out of like, ‘I don’t care.’ We might as well enjoy it while we’re here, and just because we’re enjoying it, doesn’t mean we’re complacent or anything of the sort. I can tell a lot of us love ball and love to be here.”
Pearl has leaned on Palczewski and the rest of Illinois’ experienced offensive linemen since he made the switch to offensive line in 2019 after arriving at Illinois a year prior as a defensive line recruit out of Danville. Now, sixth-year center Doug Kramer and fifth-year tackle Vederian Lowe have played just as important a role in Pearl’s on-field development as Palczewski, who plays next to the former area star.
That’s continued this season. Pearl started three games in 2020 after Palczewski tore his ACL, but the Danville native found himself again in a backup role to start the 2021 season with a new Illinois coaching staff. But not for long. Pearl got his first start this year at Virginia and has been a mainstay on the Illini line since — moving from guard to tackle in a swap with Palczewski during the bye week ahead of the Penn State game.
“Really after the Wisconsin game, Sunday in a staff meeting I said, ‘Hey, this is what I see. This is what I’m going to do. Let’s flip ‘em,’” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said about making the move with Palczewski and Pearl. “I explained to them both why that happened and both of them played probably as well as they have played this year. I give (offensive line coach) Bart Miller a lot of credit for getting those guys ready to play with the fundamentals to do it.”
Pearl at tackle was a move the Illinois staff considered leading into the 2021 season. Palczewski didn’t go through spring practices while recovering from his torn ACL, and his limitations in training camp meant it made more sense to keep him at tackle where he looked more ready.
“Throughout the season, we were trying to find our best five, and Julian was playing pretty well,” Miller said. “Then we had a bye week. That gave us more time to move some guys around. As we got healthier and were learning the techniques throughout the course of a couple weeks, we felt like we could make the change against Penn State. I think it works to both of their skill sets. It just wasn’t ready at the time.”
Pearl said his time at Illinois starting as a defensive lineman, flipping to offense and then working his way into a backup role/fill-in starter before emerging as one of the Illini’s five best up front was humbling. Being ready to fill whatever role the coaches asked has been his goal since day one.
So Pearl embraced moving back to tackle. Even if the few steps further he had to take to his right completely changed his responsibilities.
“Being at tackle, it’s just on an island, basically, I feel is a good analogy for it,” Pearl said. “It’s not as quick as the action as it is at guard. I wouldn’t say it’s a lot less help, but it’s a lot more isolation. Being able to understand that is a big component. There’s always room for improvement.
“I’ve had some struggles for sure — both positions — but one of my big things is I want to polish everything I can and get as good as I can be at whatever they tell me to be. If they tell me to play tight end, which they probably will never do, I’m going to try to be the best I can be at that.”
Pearl played some tight end in high school at Danville. Knowing the call will almost assuredly never come, the former three-sport standout in high school is still ready if offensive coordinator Tony Petersen needs a 6-6, 310-pound pass catcher.
“I had dreams about it,” Pearl said. “Really, I feel like I could. I get that second-level speed going and dice them up a bit. I can run a route.”
Pearl admits there was little skill when it came to his ability at tight end in high school. More raw talent. The beginning of his time as an offensive lineman at Illinois was much the same. Those three games on the field as a redshirt freshman in 2019?
“It was terrible,” Pearl said. “I was just so bad. I’ve really tried to avoid (that year’s film). I do look back to last year’s film and critique it still to this point. If I see something from last year I’m still doing now, I’ll try to attack it and get it out of my system. Any small thing I can find that’s harming me or not allowing me to become a better player, I try to get rid of it.”