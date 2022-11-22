CHAMPAIGN — Jada Peebles had more than a few chances to show off her blow-a-kiss-to-the-crowd celebration after she made a three-pointer on Monday night.
Peebles — a key holdover from the Nancy Fahey era of Illinois women’s basketball — poured in four three-pointers en route to her 12 points off the bench, one of four players in double figures for the Illini during the team’s 84-55 victory against Oakland.
The 29-point nonconference win helped Illinois earn the program’s first 5-0 start since the 2014-15 season in front of an announced crowd of 1,334 fans at State Farm Center.
“It started last year in practice. I don’t know how it happened,” Peebles said of the idea behind her three-point celebration.
“But I was just playing around, and I would like blow a kiss in my teammates’ face and then I would shoot the ball. It wasn’t going in (last year), so then (this year) I figured I would just blow a kiss after the fact.”
Peebles figured into what was a standout game from the Illini’s backcourt.
Makira Cook supplied a game-high 18 points to continue her role as Illinois’ best player, while Jayla Oden — a sometimes-overlooked backcourt mate in the starting five — produced 13 points, three off her career-high. Adalia McKenzie matched Oden with 13 points, as well, for the Illini, who shot 52.4 percent from the field as a team.
“I think just being aggressive and playing my game, honestly,” Oden said. “I love playing with (Makira). She pushes me so much. Just playing with her, she kind of guides us all, what we need to do, to be the best players we can possibly be.”
What might have looked like a comfortable win in the end for Illinois masked a first half that left Shauna Green frustrated with how her team played for a quarter and a half.
It was what the Illini were doing defensively that bothered Green the most.
“I mean you guys are probably figuring me out by now, but I don’t care what the score is,” the first-year Illinois coach said. “I don’t care who we are playing. There is an expectation and a standard and most of my frustration will usually stem from defense and the lack of intensity defensively and the lack of urgency. That was there. I have a high standard of every possession you need to play as hard as you possibly can. ... We’ll get there, and I know for some of these guys, it’s new. It’s new to them of being in games like this with this standard. They respond, and that’s the best thing.”
That Peebles was there to pick up the stagnant Illini was significant after the Grizzlies pulled to within 27-22 with 6:34 left in the second quarter.
Peebles’ three-pointer was part of a 13-4 run to close out the first half that allowed Illinois to lead 40-26 going into the locker room at halftime. Peebles is now 13 of 18 from three-point range in the past four games for the Illini.
“I think it’s just having my teammates put me in the right position to where it’s a wide-open, easy shot to take,” the 5-foot-10 senior guard said. “I know the reps that I have gotten in (in the gym). I see it go in every day. Having the confidence to take that shot, it feels good every time I let it go.”
The Illini stretched their lead in the second half mostly by shooting 64.7 percent in the third quarter, thanks in large part to mix of production from Cook, Oden, McKenzie and Genesis Bryant and a third straight quarter limiting Oakland to only 13 points.
With a five-game homestand at State Farm Center now complete, Illinois will play two neutral site games in Daytona Beach, Fla., starting with Friday’s 4:45 p.m. game against Charlotte (3-1) at the Ocean Center and continuing at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday against Delaware (3-1).
“I’m really happy with our offensive production ... when I thought it was a slower-pace game,” Green said. “We didn’t necessarily have our best offensive night, but being able to produce that and get multiple people in double figures I think is really key. We didn’t shoot the three as well as we had been shooting, but did a really good job getting to the free-throw line. I really liked our attack mindset coming into the second half and that third (quarter) when we pulled away.”