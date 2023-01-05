Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Jada Peebles spent the entire offseason working her way back from ankle surgery.
It even took until a few weeks into the Illinois women’s basketball season for the 5-foot-10 senior guard to feel close to 100 percent again. The fact Peebles had to adjust to a new coaching staff, a new system and a different group of players around her with Shauna Green as the Illini’s new leader didn’t make things easier.
Peebles — one of five holdovers from last season’s roster who entered the transfer portal after Nancy Fahey retired but stayed on board following Green’s hiring in late March — had dislocated her left ankle twice in the final three months of Illinois’ 7-20 season last winter. It’s an issue that first emerged when Peebles played at Wakefield High School in Raleigh, N.C.
Peebles taped the ankle and still participated in offseason workouts with the Illini in April. While Peebles said she wasn’t experiencing pain, the chronic nature of the injury and the risk of further damage led to the decision to opt for surgery.
Peebles wasn’t sure if she might have to redshirt the upcoming season and wasn’t fully cleared until mid-October. With Peebles sidelined and the 2022-23 season approaching, Green said it became apparent the Illinois guard was trying to rush back on the court. That’s where Green stepped in to reassure Peebles everything was OK.
“I think she felt like she was going to be behind a little bit and I kept telling her, ‘You’re fine. You’re good. Don’t worry about that, just worry about your recovery,’” Green said. “Even in the fall, when she started practicing, I know she had some frustrations at some point. She wanted her game to come back a little more quickly.”
What Peebles heard from the coaching staff began to take hold.
“I had coaches that would constantly pull me in to have a chat,” Peebles said. “I had coaches who would constantly pull me in and say, ‘We see you. We’re here for you.’ They would always keep me in the loop. I would go in and just run some plays, five on none and just walk through some plays so I would still be in the drills. I’d be on the sideline and they’d make sure they come over and explain a little detail to me. They always made sure I was there.”
It’s that trust which has been key as Peebles’ role has changed slightly during the first half of the season with the Illini (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) on a six-game winning streak ahead of Thursday’s 8 p.m. tip against Northwestern (6-7, 0-3) at State Farm Center.
Peebles went from basically a full-time starter under Fahey to a bench role in Illinois’ first 11 games with Green as coach. Peebles went back into the starting five for two games (Missouri and Florida Atlantic) — coinciding with leading scorer Makira Cook’s illness-related absence — before again coming off the bench in Big Ten wins at Wisconsin last Thursday night and a upset win against No. 12 Iowa on Sunday in Champaign.
A new role with the Illini this season is something Peebles didn’t fully embrace at first.
“It honestly took a couple of games,” Peebles said. “It took a couple games to get settled into the role and actually see that I can make an impact, even if I’m coming off the bench, as well as see my minutes. They really haven’t changed other than those four minutes where I’m not in and the first couple of quarters. Just seeing my role hasn’t changed and I’m not being looked over just because I’m on the bench.
“Eventually it grew on me. I like being that extra energy or I like being that extra spark that comes off and just starts shooting the threes or getting a stop on defense. I like being that needed player right off the bench.”
Through it all, Peebles has managed to become one of the Illini’s most productive players with her 8.1 points per game ranking fifth on the team. The way Peebles has shot it from beyond the arc (51.7 percent) has helped make Illinois the top three-point shooting team in Division I women’s basketball.
The new coaching staff worked on Peebles’ footwork in the offseason with the Illini guard trying to eliminate a “hop” before shooting the ball. That led to Peebles setting her feet properly. It’s hard to argue with the results.
“Jada is a great three-point shooter,” said sophomore guard Jayla Oden, another Fahey holdover. “Last year, she had a big role being point guard and having to be more of a leader on the court as a one, out of position.
“This year, she’s figured out the best spot she can be in and that’s in the corner shooting a three. Coming off the bench and being able to hit a three in the first 30 seconds, it’s crazy, honestly. She’s one of the best shooters in college basketball. It just motivates us and keeps the team to keep working hard and have fun.”