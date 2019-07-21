Champaign Central’s Justin McCoy and St. Thomas More’s Alaina Bowie will defend their All-Area Golfer of the Year titles in 2019. Here are 10 more returning golfers to watch in each gender:
BOYS
1. ZACH ROGERS, Bement
Only returning individual state qualifier outside McCoy averaged 39.3 strokes per nine holes.
2. TREY VanWINKLE, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Contended for Class 1A regional title by shooting 80 that day.
3-4. DAMIEN McMULLEN & JACK STICKELS, Centennial
Charger duo finished at 82 and 83, respectively, in regional action to advance.
5. TANNER BUEHNERKEMPER, Monticello
Can say he was lone freshman to push through 1A Rantoul Regional individually.
6-7. KEVIN CLAPP & IZAIAH LUSK, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Constant scoring leaders on young Blue Devils roster both traveled path to individual sectional qualification.
8. AARON JAYNE, Blue Ridge
Keyed Knights to second-place team showing in 1A Windsor Regional.
9. DREW ROGERS, Sullivan
With Caden Ellis and Leighton Burcham graduated, Rogers stands out as potential leader for last year’s 1A fifth-place outfit.
10. BRADEN ROESCH, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Averaged 44.9 strokes per nine holes, and Falcons lost big names in Connor Birky and Matt Hunt.
GIRLS
1. MOLLY STRINGER, Monticello
Lone returning All-Area girls’ first-teamer besides Bowie averaged third-best local nine-hole score at 43.0.
2. SIDNEY HOOD, Fisher
Multi-sport standout tied for second-best score by advancing individually in Class 1A Mahomet-Seymour Regional.
3-4. MIA KIRBY & SAMMY MILLER, St. Thomas More
Likely No. 2 and 3 options for Sabers after averaging 43.6 and 45.5 strokes per nine holes, respectively.
5. ASHLEY LONG, Monticello
Formed potent 1-2 punch with Stringer and actually outperformed pal at 1A Charleston Regional.
6. NATALIE SCHROEDER, Watseka
Scored medalist honors at 1A Watseka Regional as sophomore.
7. ANNA DUDEN, Armstrong-Potomac
Advanced through 1A M-S Regional with share of fourth-best individual tally.
8. ALLISON TUCKER, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Joined Duden with regional-round 95 as Blue Devils’ lone advancement.
9. EMMA YATES, Mahomet-Seymour
Saved best for 2018 regional tournament en route to sectional berth.
10. LYNSEE CLOW, LeRoy
Secured Panthers’ only individual sectional bid as sophomore.