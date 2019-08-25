More than 300 kids turned out last Sunday for our annual Faces of Fall photo shoot. Here’s a look at the top local schools:
1. Champaign Central, 19 athletes
All of the Maroons’ sports had at least one competitor show up to show off a smile. That included a couple recent News-Gazette All-Area Players of the Year in Santiago Rodriguez (boys’ soccer) and Justin McCoy (boys’ golf). Also in the mix was recent University of Michigan volleyball commit Mira Chopra.
2. Centennial, 18 athletes
Another of our big schools with all athletic ventures represented, the Chargers sent in a variety of faces familiar to these pages. And diver Hannah Hong showed off a backflip in studio.
3. St. Thomas More, 17 athletes
The Sabers continued their consistent surge of participation in N-G events. Reigning Athletes of the Year Allie Trame (volleyball), Fran Hendrickson (girls’ cross-country) and Alaina Bowie (girls’ golf) showed up.
T-4. Iroquois West, 14 athletes
Even with a lengthy drive south, the Raiders impressed with their numbers. Diego Camarena, who led the nation in boys’ soccer points scored last year, was among the IW athletes involved.
T-4. Monticello, 14 athletes
The Sages’ Madison Stoffel and Madison Becker made up a sixth of the swimmers/divers who trekked to our downtown Champaign location.
6. Oakwood(/Salt Fork), 13 athletes
Comets were aided by a cooperative in some sports, sure, but starpower like Murray State hoops commit Katelyn Young couldn’t be overlooked.
T-7. Danville, 12 athletes
A big school with a long drive put forth Emma and Ava Towne to display the wares of Vikings girls’ tennis.
T-7. St. Joseph-Ogden, 12 athletes
Spartans rushed two footballers, Crayton Burnett and Brayden Weaver, over from their own photo day to ours.
T-9. Uni High, 10 athletes
Soccer player Brandon van der Donk and swimmer Pomona Carrington-Hoekstra boast two of the best names to come from this operation.
T-9. Watseka, 10 athletes
Another long trip from up north, Warriors sent golf siblings Jordan and Natalie Schroeder, among others.