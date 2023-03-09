Ty Pence will graduate from St. Joseph-Ogden later this year as a three-time Associated Press boys’ basketball all-state first-team selection.
The Spartans senior on Wednesday received the honor for the third consecutive year in the Class 2A field, garnering the most voting points out of any athlete from all four IHSA classes. Pence received 120 points, narrowly beating out Illini Prairie Conference rival and Illinois target Cole Certa (116) from Bloomington Central Catholic.
The 6-foot-6 Pence averaged 26.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 steals and one blocked shot this season for SJ-O, which won a Class 2A regional championship and finished 27-5.
The Illinois State men’s basketball signee dropped 45 points and hauled in 10 rebounds during a 74-51 regional-final victory over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin late last month.
Also garnering first-team recognition locally was Prairie Central senior Dylan Bazzell, who logged the fourth-most voting points in Class 2A with 58.
The 6-4 Hawks senior averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals for a Prairie Central outfit that won a Class 2A regional championship — the program’s first since 2005 — and finished with a 31-3 record.
Tuscola junior Jordan Quinn received AP all-state second-team recognition in the Class 1A category.
The 6-3 Quinn, who helped the Warriors (30-6) to a berth in this week’s Class 1A state tournament, was averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists prior to Thursday’s 40-27 loss to Scales Mound during a Class 1A state semifinal game inside State Farm Center.
Quinn, the younger brother of two-time News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball Player of the Year and current Loyola Chicago freshman Jalen Quinn, generated 33 points to lead Tuscola to a four-overtime victory over Altamont last Friday in a sectional title game.
Iroquois West senior Cannon Leonard rounded out local AP all-state boys’ basketball picks this season by receiving honorable-mention status in Class 2A.
The 6-9 Iowa football signee averaged 18.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.1 steals and 0.8 assists for a 23-win Raiders team this season.
Below is the complete 2023 AP all-state boys' basketball team, which is split between all four IHSA classes and was voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
("x" indicates a write-in candidate)
CLASS 1A
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
David Douglas Jr., Yorkville Christian (6-5, Sr., G) 113
Roderic Gatewood Jr., Mounds Meridian (5-9, Sr., G) 101
Danny Stephens, Augusta Southeastern (6-7, Sr., PG/C) 94
Tyler Franklin, Cobden (6-6, Sr., F) 72
Jakson Baber, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian (6-2, Sr., F) 70
SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Hank Alvey, Glasford Illini Bluffs (6-9, Jr., F) 64
Kaden Augustine, Waterloo Gibault Catholic (6-1, Sr., G) 61
Thomas Hereau, Scales Mound (6-2, Jr., G) 57
Jordan Quinn, Tuscola (6-3, Jr., F) 50
Baylen Damhoff, Fulton (6-6, Jr., F) 50
HONORABLE MENTION
Ross Robertson, South Beloit (6-8, Soph., C) 48; Wyatt Thompson, Dwight (6-7, Sr., F/C) 40; Logan Fleener, Louisville North Clay (6-2, Sr., G) 36; Aidan Dodson, Farina South Central (5-10, Sr., SG) 33; Justin Durham, Wayne City (6-6, Sr., C) 33; Sebastian Hill, Decatur Lutheran (6-3, Jr., G) 32; Ju'Juan Cozark, Chicago Marshall (6-5, Sr., F) 27; Parker Boehne, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran (6-0, Jr., G) 19; Qi'Andre Washington, Chicago Manley (6-0, Sr., G) 18; Mason Robinson, Altamont (6-3, Sr., G/F) 17; Korbin Gann, Pecatonica (6-5, Sr., G/F) 16; Ben Lothery, Elgin Harvest Christian (6-1, Sr., G) 12; Camden Figgins, Serena (5-11, Sr., PG) 11; Martin Ledbetter, Hinckley Big-Rock (6-5, Soph., F) 11; Alec Thomas, Lexington (6-2, Sr., F) 9; Zack Evans, Winchester West Central (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Avery Jahraus, Altamont (6-2, Sr., G) 8; Austin Wittenberg, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (6-3, Sr., G) 8; Elijah Aumann, Nokomis (6-2, Sr., G) 6; John Kveck, Grant Park (6-6, Sr., C) 6; Nick Moore, Camp Point Central (6-1, Jr., G) 6; Lucas Simpson, Sterling Newman Central Catholic (6-2, Jr., F) 6; Michael Wilson, Jacksonville Routt (6-5, Sr., F) 6.
Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Gannon Dodd, New Berlin; Brock Fearday, Effingham St. Anthony; Malachi Persinger, Peoria Christian; Myles Pryor, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran.
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden (6-6, Sr., G/F) 120
Cole Certa, Bloomington Central Catholic (6-4, Jr., G) 116
Gianni Cobb, Chicago Perspectives-Leadership (6-0, Jr., PG) 59
Dylan Bazzell, Prairie Central (6-4, Sr., G/F) 58
Grady Thompson, Princeton (6-4, Sr., G) 58
SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Jase Whiteman, Rockridge (6-1, Sr., G) 56
Caleb Siemer, Teutopolis (6-6, Sr., F/C) 45
Walt Hill Jr., Rockford Lutheran (6-1, Sr., G) 44
Jaheim Savage, Chicago Phillips (6-4, Sr., PG/SG) 41
JaKeem Cole, Chicago Perspectives-Leadership (6-1, Sr., SG) 39
HONORABLE MENTION
Dylan Murphy, Columbia (6-7, Sr., F) 32; Owen Treat, Vienna (6-2, Jr., G) 31; Devon Peebles, Pana (6-3, Sr., G) 29; PJ Chambers, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-2, Jr., G) 24; Isaac Hosman, Metropolis Massac County (6-0, Jr., PG) 24; Gavin Arthalony, Petersburg PORTA (6-2, Sr., G) 23; Mason Funk, Normal U-High (6-5, Sr., SG/SF) 23; Riley Weber, Pontiac (6-4, Jr., G/F) 23; Teegan Davis, Princeton (6-2, Sr., G) 22; Mac Resetich, Spring Valley Hall (6-0, Sr., G) 22; Christian Cummings, Rockford Christian (5-10, Soph., SG) 21; Caden Hawkins, Carterville (6-0, Sr., PG) 19; Cannon Leonard, Iroquois West (6-9, Sr., C) 19; Jaxson Provost, Kankakee Bishop McNamara (5-10, Sr., PG) 19; Tyler Heffren, Eureka (6-4, Jr., F) 17; Calvin Worsham, Chicago Christ The King (6-7, Jr., F) 16; Maurice Thomas, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-0, Jr., G) 15; Grant Fridley, Trenton Wesclin (6-2, Sr., PG) 14; Paxton Giertz, Seneca (6-0, Soph., PG) 14; Adyn McGinley, Beecher (6-0, Jr., G) 14; Bennett Briles, Nashville (6-9, Sr., F/C) 13; Bryant Jenkins, Lawrenceville (6-3, Jr., F) 10; Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (5-10, Sr., G) 9; Docker Tedeschi, Benton (6-8, Soph., C) 9; Jacob Finley, Williamsville (6-9, Sr., C) 6; Karsen Konkel, Pinckneyville (6-6, Jr., C) 6; Cooper Loll, Robinson (6-5, Sr., G) 6; Connor Mowery, Johnston City (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Zach Powell, Pleasant Plains (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Wes Shats, Braidwood Reed-Custer (6-5, Sr., C) 6; James Stevenson Jr., Momence (6-7, Sr., G) 6.
Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Mason Shubert, Breese Central (received firs team vote); Kerr Bauman, Pontiac; x-Christian Bentancur, Marian Central; Aidan Parker, Robinson; Landon Sanders, Lawrenceville; x-Dylan Schmidt, Johnsburg.
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis (6-7, Sr., G/F) 94
Deandre Craig, Chicago Mount Carmel (6-1, Sr., G) 89
Jalen Griffith, Chicago Simeon (5-10, Sr., PG) 82
Ethan Kizer, Metamora (6-6, Sr., G) 77
Richard Barron, Chicago St. Ignatius (6-5, Sr., G) 76
SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Andrew Scharnowski, Burlington Central (6-9, Sr., F) 73
Zack Hawkinson, Springfield Heart-Griffin (6-5, Sr., G/F) 71
Asa Thomas, Lake Forest (6-7, Sr., G) 64
Cooper Koch, Peoria Notre Dame (6-8, Jr., F) 57
Miles Rubin, Chicago Simeon (6-10, Sr., F/C) 56
HONORABLE MENTION
Jurrell Baldwin, Chicago Hyde Park (6-6, Jr., F) 37; Tyler Mason, Metamora (6-1, Jr., G) 30; Wesley Rubin, Chicago Simeon (6-8, Sr., G/F) 30; Darrion Baker, Hillcrest (6-8, Sr., F) 25; Jake Hamilton, Springfield Sacred HeartGriffin (6-4, Sr., G) 22; Artavious Smith, Peoria Richwoods (6-1, Jr., G) 15; Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South (6-1, Sr., G) 14; Christian Benning, Streator (6-2, Jr., PG) 12; Samuel Lewis, Chicago Simeon (6-6, Sr., G) 12; Cruz Harlan, Centralia (5-9, Jr., G) 11; Troyer Carlson, Maple Park Kaneland (6-3, Jr., SG) 8; Anthony "Jabe" Haith, Aurora Marmion (6-3, Sr., PG) 8; Lyncoln Koester, Mount Zion (6-3, Soph., PG) 8; Bryce Tillery, Hillcrest (5-10, Sr., G) 8; Larenz Walters, Kankakee (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Matas Castillo, Lemont (6-0, Sr., PG) 6; Rokas Castillo, Lemont (6-0, Sr., SG) 6; Andre Klaver, Sterling (6-3, Jr., G) 6; Navontae Nesbit Jr., Mt. Vernon (5-11, Jr., PG) 6; Craig “Niko” Newsome, Bloomington (6-5, Jr., F/G) 6; xTyler Swanson, Metamora 6.
Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Garrett Wolfe, Effingham (received first team vote); Marquel Newsome, Peoria Richwoods; Evan Nolle, Marion; Cesar Ortiz, Woodstock North; Jevon Warren, Thornton Fractional North.
CLASS 4A
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Jeremy Fears Jr., Joliet West (6-0, Sr., PG) 105
Owen Freeman, Moline (6-11, Sr., F) 102
Darrin "Dai Dai" Ames, Chicago Kenwood (6-2, Sr., PG) 100
Morez Johnson, Chicago St. Rita (6-9, Jr., F) 75
Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows (6-6, Sr., G) 73
SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Brock Harding, Moline (6-0, Sr., PG) 71
Niko Abusara, Lisle Benet (6-5, Sr., G) 60
Ahmad Henderson, Chicago Brother Rice (5-9, Sr., G) 34
Jake Fiegen, Winnetka New Trier (6-4, Sr., G) 33
Ben Oosterbaan, Hinsdale Central (6-6, Sr., G) 25
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Pickett, Belleville East (6-3, Sr., PG/SG) 21; Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North (6-2, Jr., G) 21; Nojus Indrusaitis, Chicago St. Rita (6-5, Jr., G/F) 15; James Brown, Chicago St. Rita (6-10, Jr., C) 14; Daniel Johnson, Chicago Whitney Young (6-7, Sr., F) 14; Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield (6-11, Jr., C) 11; Dalen Davis, Chicago Whitney Young (6-0, Sr., G) 11; Brayden Fagbemi, Lisle Benet (6-0, Sr., G) 11; Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook (6-0, Sr., G) 9; Brady Kunka, Lisle Benet (6-4, Sr., PF) 9; Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East High (6-7, Sr., G) 9; Niklas Polonowski, LaGrange Lyons Township (6-6, Sr., SG/SF) 9; Ryan Cohen, Glenbrook North (6-3, Sr., SG) 6; Jeremiah Fears, Joliet West (6-0, Soph., G) 6; Connor May, Palatine (6-7, Jr., G) 6; Braylen Meredith, Wheaton Warrenville South (6-6, Sr., F) 6; Jaheem Webber, Normal Community (6-9, Jr., C) 6; Luke Williams, Naperville North (6-1, Jr., G) 6; Koby Wilmoth, O'Fallon (6-7, Sr., F) 6.
Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Adrian Agee, Rockford Auburn; Bristol Lewis, East Moline United.