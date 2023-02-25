BISMARCK — Ty Pence was “a little nervous” entering Friday night’s Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional championship boys’ basketball game against the host school.
His words.
When exactly those nerves dissipated isn’t clear.
That they even existed is shocking, considering what the St. Joseph-Ogden senior and Illinois State signee pulled off.
Pence dropped 45 points, including seven three-pointers, as the second-seeded Spartans jetted past the sixth-seeded Blue Devils 74-51 and earned their second consecutive regional title.
“For us to be able to perform at this stage, it’s great,” said Pence, who added 10 rebounds and three steals. “But, obviously, we’re not done yet. We still have many goals to reach.”
Bringing a regional plaque back to Champaign County is a mission coach Kiel Duval’s Spartans established before the season began, Duval said Friday.
So it’s something that SJ-O (27-4) is going to celebrate, even if its kids desire other noteworthy pieces of IHSA hardware.
“They said, ‘Last Friday in February, let’s play for this one. Let’s have a shot at winning it,’” Duval said. “They came out and executed (Friday). They played really well.”
Though this matchup largely is going to be remembered for Pence’s monster evening versus BHRA (27-7), there was much more to it than that.
It began with SJ-O sophomore Coy Taylor taking a hard fall on the game’s second possession, lunging for a rebound and crashing to the hardwood below.
He briefly left the floor, then almost immediately checked back in and produced five of the Spartans’ first eight points.
The Blue Devils tied the game at 8 on a three-point play from sophomore Micah Stanford. Which is when SJ-O embarked on one of its two big first-half runs.
The Spartans tallied 10 consecutive points following Stanford’s finish and entered the second quarter leading 18-10.
“When you have one player of (Pence’s) caliber that draws so much attention, it makes other guys better,” BHRA coach Gary Tidwell said. “I think they’re an elite team with him. I think they’re a really, really good team without him.”
Pence pulled off a pair of steal-and-scores midway through the second quarter — one ending in a two-handed slam dunk — that shifted SJ-O’s edge to 28-14.
The Blue Devils fought back, cutting their deficit to 28-21 as seniors Brett Meidel and Isaiah Tidwell completed under-the-basket looks on the back of strong passing.
Enter the Spartans’ second big run.
And this one was the Pence show.
SJ-O closed the second quarter on an 11-2 surge, and Pence netted all 11 of those points. Nine emanated from three-pointers, including one in front of the BHRA student section and with an opposing defender’s hand in his face.
A 39-23 halftime lead isn’t insurmountable. But Pence scoring 26 points before the break made him — and a Spartans victory — feel inevitable.
“Definitely pretty good,” Duval said with a grin. “He had a good night.”
“He probably had one of his career games,” Gary Tidwell added. “Everything we threw at him, they executed really well.”
Pence tossed in one more three-pointer after intermission for good measure, but nearly all of his second-half baskets were of the two-point variety. He attempted just three free throws on the night, connecting on two.
When BHRA’s three-quarter-court press briefly slowed SJ-O’s attack in the third quarter, sophomore Tanner Siems popped off the bench and provided nine of his 11 points to restore order for the Spartans.
“Once we got stops, started getting going, when we make shots it works out pretty well,” Duval said. “We had to get stops first and play the defensive end, get rebounds, and I thought we did pretty well.”
To that point, the defensive play of junior Tanner Jacob also stood out for SJ-O.
The 6-foot-1 guard was assigned to handle 6-3 BHRA junior standout Ayden Ingram, who finished with seven points.
“He was a point of emphasis,” Duval said of Ingram. “We knew we had to shut him down. But Tanner’s had guys like that all year, and he’s done a great job on them.”
The Spartans received five points apiece from Jacob, Taylor and senior McGwire Atwood. Jacob, Atwood and junior Logan Smith each pulled down five rebounds as well.
The Blue Devils were paced offensively by Meidel (12 points), senior Hayden Rice (11 points) and Isaiah Tidwell (10 points). This marked BHRA’s second defeat at SJ-O’s hands this season, the first by a 66-52 margin on Dec. 20 in Bismarck.
“We played hard, we competed and our team did all that we could do,” Gary Tidwell said. “Looking back several years from now, they’re going to be proud of the accomplishments they had.”
The Spartans are afforded the chance to aspire for more accomplishments this season, starting in Tuesday’s 2A Herscher Sectional semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday. SJ-O’s foe is Illini Prairie Conference cohort Pontiac (25-6), which handled eighth-seeded Peotone 54-39 in another of Friday’s regional finals.
Pontiac dispatched the Spartans 75-61 on Jan. 13 in Pontiac.
“This is a new team,” said Duval, referencing a sectional semifinal loss to El Paso-Gridley last season. “They’ve got their own goals, and at the beginning of the year, they set those bars pretty high.”