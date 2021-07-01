CHAMPAIGN — Midwest Prospect Academy has pieced together a 16U starting lineup chock full of talented Class of 2023 recruits from nearly every corner of the state.
Metamora’s Ethan Kizer is the lone starter from the heart of Mid-Pro’s expanded circle after the Illinois Irish and Quad City Elite programs joined forces in January 2020. Then Mid-Pro branches out across the state with St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ty Pence, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Owen Freeman, Moline’s Brock Harding and Augusta Southeastern’s Danny Stephens.
That starting five’s versatility is nearly as vast as the amount of ground they cover when they come together for typical once-a-week practices in Morton or Metamora during the months of April, May and July.
The Mid-Pro group will be back together this month after spending June with their respective high school programs. Tournaments will take them from Atlanta to Louisville, Ky., to Orlando, Fla. And based off their success this spring, they’re counting on even more wins.
“We have a really great group of guys, and they all have great families, as well,” Pence said. “It’s just really fun going out there and playing. We always work together well. That’s why everything works and why we’ve been winning.”
All five Mid-Pro starters have at least one Division I offer. Freeman and Pence are both Illinois targets, with the former getting his offer last October before essentially half the Big Ten offered last month and the latter jump-starting a recruiting boom with an early June offer.
“Honestly, it’s a unique group because they love playing with each other,” Mid-Pro director Gavin Sullivan said. “Every piece is a little bit different than the others, and it shows on the court. We’ve had a million different leading scorers in a game this spring, and it’s not because of me. It’s because of them.
“They’re all unselfish, they all want to win and they all take pride in, I guess, being the underdog even though that’s changing pretty quickly as we go through this year. That’s something you want as a player. You want to be the underdog, and then show that you belong. It’s a lot different when people are coming after you, and I think they’ve handled that transition pretty well.”
Playing with a versatile, talented group has opened the door for growth for all five Mid-Pro starters. The no-doubt focal points on their high school teams, they don’t face as much defensive pressure in the spring and summer because they’ve got AAU teammates just as capable.
Sullivan said he’s seen Pence play with more freedom with Mid-Pro. The 6-foot-6, 191-pound SJ-O guard wasn’t facing the double and triple teams in April and May like he typically does during the high school season.
“It’s given him more freedom, but it’s also allowed him to figure out different ways to score and different avenues to enhance his game,” Sullivan said. “When he drives and somebody challenges him at the rim, he’s now making great kick-outs to guys that are wide open for three.”
Sullivan said he’s also seen growth in Pence’s ability to be coached. It was never a problem, but the rising junior guard has embraced instruction that will improve his game.
“Nothing comes as easy,” Sullivan said. “I’ve gotten on him a lot this year especially, and he’s taken it in stride and built his game around that and has just continued to look better and better. … He’s becoming a student of the game in terms of what works, what doesn’t work and how can I get better at these things.”
Sullivan wants more out of Freeman as Mid-Pro gets back together this month, too. The 6-9, 220-pound power forward/center is mobile, has good feet, can stretch the floor and is a skilled passer. Sullivan wants to see a bit more dominance in the post against soft doubles or a single, bigger defender.
“I’d like him to be more dominant when he gets the ball in his hands,” Sullivan said. “Say, ‘I’m getting mine.’ He’s, no fault to him and it makes us really good, he’s an extremely good passer. But that next progression I want to see is when there’s a light double team or a big body, can you just bury it?
“I think he can because I’ve seen it, but it’s just not a consistent thing yet. At some point, you just kind of want to say, ‘This is your turn to eat big fella.’”
The scouting report
Meet the starting five for Midwest Prospect Academy, which includes St. Joseph-Ogden standout Ty Pence:
Brock Harding
Height: 6-0
Weight: 155 pounds
School: Moline
Offers: Radford, Western Illinois
2021 high school stats: 16.8 ppg, 7.1 apg, 3.1 rpg, 2.5 spg
Ty Pence
Height: 6-6
Weight: 191 pounds
School: St. Joseph-Ogden
Offers: Akron, Bradley, Eastern Illinois, Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, Illinois State, Western Illinois
2021 high school stats: 25.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg
Ethan Kizer
Height: 6-6
Weight: 175 pounds
School: Metamora
Offers: Bradley, Illinois State
2021 high school stats: 16.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.6 bpg
Danny Stephens
Height: 6-7
Weight: 185 pounds
School: Augusta Southeastern
Offers: Western Illinois
2021 high school stats: 27.3 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 2.5 spg, 2.2 apg, 1.6 bpg
Owen Freeman
Height: 6-9
Weight: 220 pounds
School: Bradley-Bourbonnais
Offers: Butler, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Wake Forest, Western Illinois, Wisconsin
2021 high school stats: 17.7 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.4 bpg