ST. JOSEPH — Shawn Skinner received a phone call on Monday afternoon, shortly after speaking about his 2022 St. Joseph-Ogden team at the inaugural News-Gazette high school football media days event.
Ty Pence was on the other end.
And he had a question for Skinner: could he return to the Spartans' football program for the first time since 2019?
That garnered a quick 'yes' from Skinner. And, just like that, Pence was practicing Monday with the Spartans.
"They thought I was lying to them," Skinner said when he told his athletes. "Half of them thought I was crazy. Ten minutes later, they see him running on the field and they're like, 'Woah.'"
It might be difficult to remember — given Pence and SJ-O basketball are so intrinsically linked — but Pence has played multiple other sports for the Spartans during his high school career.
Golf. Baseball. And, for one season, football.
Donning jersey No. 3, Pence led Skinner's 2019 SJ-O football team in receiving. He caught 19 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns, pacing the Spartans in both catches and scoring receptions as a freshman.
Skinner said the 6-foot-6, 195-pound Pence will reprise his role as a receiver this year, beginning Aug. 26 when SJ-O visits rival Monticello.
"It's early enough that we've got enough practice time to feel out what's going to work best for him and how he's going to get incorporated into the offense," Skinner said. "But in two days, it sure looks like he hasn't missed a beat."
Among the players Skinner already planned to deploy at receiver this season are senior Aidan Moberg, junior Colin Wayland and sophomore Coy Taylor. The Spartans' top four pass-catchers last fall all were seniors — Keaton Nolan, Griffin Roesch, Coby Miller and Ethan Vanliew.
"Coach (Dalton) Walsh is working on where Ty feels comfortable," Skinner said, "but he's going to be one of the top two receivers on the field for us."
Skinner said Pence's natural athleticism lends itself well to an abrupt football return after primarily focusing on basketball for an extended period. It also helps that Skinner's expected starting quarterback is junior Logan Smith, who plays point guard for the SJ-O boys' basketball team.
"He's a big target. He's got a wide catch radius," Skinner said. "He's a good enough athlete (that) he's going to get acclimated to that position. It's not going to take real long for him to get back in that zone."