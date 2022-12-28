NORMAL — Ty Pence made himself comfortable on Tuesday near his future college basketball home.
The St. Joseph-Ogden senior splashed five three-pointers and recorded 36 points at Normal West High School as the top-seeded Spartans cruised past 16th-seeded Annawan 78-28 during a first-round game in the State Farm Holiday Classic’s small-school boys’ tournament.
“My shot was feeling good, but it’s a lot of credit to my teammates,” said Pence, an Illinois State men’s basketball signee. The Redbirds’ campus is less than two miles away from Normal West’s facilities.
“They were getting me open, and it was just good to see (the shots) fall,” Pence continued. “We have a lot of guys who are pass-first, and they find open guys. We’ve got a lot of guys who can score it, too.”
SJ-O (8-0) was in control throughout versus the Braves (4-9) despite this being the Spartans’ first game in one week.
“Once we got our legs going a bit, got the nerves out, we played pretty well,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said. “We thought we could bother (Annawan’s) ball handlers a little bit, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Sophomore Tanner Siems tacked on 12 points for SJ-O, which added nine points from junior Tanner Jacob and eight points from sophomore Coy Taylor. The Spartans will face eighth-seeded El Paso-Gridley (7-3) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a quarterfinal game at Bloomington’s Shirk Center.
The Titans knocked off ninth-seeded East Dubuque 55-43 on Tuesday and defeated SJ-O in a Class 2A sectional semifinal game last season.
“They’re good. The coach’s kid (sophomore Micah Meiss) came back from last year. He started all their games,” Duval said. “We’re going to have our hands full, there’s no doubt about that.”
SJ-O girls stumble in first game
Scoring deficits of 12-4 in the first quarter and 15-5 in the third quarter proved too cumbersome for 12th-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, as the Spartans dropped a 53-30 decision to fifth-seeded Sherrard in the first round of the State Farm Holiday Classic’s small-school tournament at Normal Community High School.
“(The Tigers) stopped us from doing some things we wanted to do,” SJ-O coach Drew Arteaga said. “We saw some of that rust on us. We’re eager to get back and play (Wednesday) and see what happens.”
Senior Taylor Hug’s 11 points paced the Spartans (6-8), who also received eight points from junior Addy Martinie and six points from junior Addie Seggebruch.
SJ-O will meet fourth-seeded Winnebago at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation quarterfinal game at Bloomington High School. Normal U-High, the 13th seed, upset Winnebago 52-50 on Tuesday in another first-round game.
Bulldogs start slow, drop opener
The Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team fell behind 22-8 through one quarter against Romeoville on Tuesday at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington and ultimately suffered a 63-40 loss in the first round of the State Farm Holiday Classic large-school tournament.
M-S coach Ryan Bosch was not pleased with the effort shown by his 11th-seeded Bulldogs (4-6) against the sixth-seeded Spartans (9-4).
“We didn’t look ready to play. You’ve got to own that as a coach,” Bosch said. “It’s frustrating to come over here to a great venue and great tournament and play probably one of our worst games of the year so far.”
No M-S athlete reached double figures scoring for the game, as the Bulldogs were keyed by nine points apiece from junior Finn Randolph and senior Dayten Eisenmann. Senior Jake Waldinger added seven points.
M-S draws into a consolation quarterfinal game versus 14th-seeded Harlem at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Normal West. The Huskies (4-8) lost 56-51 to third-seeded Rock Island on Tuesday.