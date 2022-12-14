Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
ST. JOSEPH — Ty Pence and his St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball teammates knew their sixth opponent of the regular season would offer a far different look from any of the previous five.
The Spartans recognized it was unlikely they would come anywhere close to their average margin of victory through those first five contests — 45.2 points — when they hosted Danville on Tuesday night.
And that was just fine by Pence and his pals.
As long as they ended the nonconference meeting on the positive side of the scoreboard.
“It’s always a good feeling to get that win, and definitely against a 4A team,” Pence said after dropping 35 points and 11 rebounds in a 66-55 victory over the Vikings.
“That’s a big opportunity for us just to prove ourselves, because we have a lot of people that are still saying we haven’t played anyone,” the senior guard continued. “So just to get that win against a solid 4A team, that’s a good look for us.”
Danville might be an IHSA Class 3A postseason participant these days, only removed from the Class 4A bracket by a few years. But Pence’s assessment otherwise was on point.
Coach Kiel Duval’s SJ-O team (6-0) spent the first few weeks of the 2022-23 campaign overwhelming all comers, including an Oakwood squad that was 8-0 entering its November battle with the Spartans.
Coach Durrell Robinson’s Vikings (3-5), despite their sub-.500 record, offer a style of play that deviates from what Duval’s kids experienced up until Tuesday.
“It was good for us to play a team like that. They pressure and play fast,” Duval said. “It was good for us to play against a team where things weren’t just smooth, where everything wasn’t easy.”
“They like to play with a lot of pace,” Pence added. “They have a really good point guard, and they’re really athletic. It presented a good opportunity for us.”
That point guard is Vikings sophomore Diddy Robinson, who racked up 28 points, nine rebounds and three steals as Danville played from behind the entire outing.
“It’s fun. I heard he’s a D-I prospect,” Diddy Robinson said of Pence. “It’s fun just going back and forth, getting buckets.”
The Illinois State signee Pence was one of four SJ-O athletes to sink a three-point basket in the first half and finished with four triples overall. Pence also shot a perfect 11 of 11 from the free-throw line.
“Ty’s one of the best players in the state,” Durrell Robinson said. “We knew what their game plan was. We came out a little lackadaisical, kind of put us in a small hole. ... But we did battle. I’m proud of our guys’ fight.”
The Spartans pulled ahead 15-4 in the first quarter, but the Vikings cut their deficit to 23-21 during the second quarter.
SJ-O simply applied more pressure after halftime, surging to a 38-26 edge and not allowing Danville to come within seven points of a tie the rest of the evening.
Sophomore Coy Taylor (13 points, seven rebounds) and junior Tanner Jacob (nine points, six rebounds) provided steady complementary scoring options to Pence.
Senior Logan Smith worked through a tough shooting night to log six points and five assists for the Spartans, and senior McGwire Atwood tacked on five rebounds and two steals.
“That’s crucial, especially if I’m not having a good night — and even if I am,” Pence said of the support. “We still need those guys, because they help me. And, obviously, getting those guys scoring really helps us.”
SJ-O finished with 10 assists on 23 made field goals, hinting at some of the roster’s passing prowess.
“We thought at the beginning of the year that our guard play would be pretty good,” Duval said. “We feel they can find the open guy. They’re very unselfish. There’s not guys out there that feel like they have to score.”
For the Vikings, seniors O’Shawn Jones-Winslow and Jonathan Ireland each bagged 11 points. Jones-Winslow secured eight rebounds, as well.
But both athletes were mired in foul trouble, each acquiring a fourth miscue midway through the third quarter.
Making matters worse, junior Demarcus Lucas — who handled some of Danville’s Pence-guarding duties — suffered a third-quarter foot injury and never returned to play.
“That’s been our biggest issue this year, (having) to count on (Diddy) and O’Shawn Jones for the most part,” Durrell Robinson said. “We’re trying to get a third person. We feel like our defense has been pretty good, but we’ve just got to try to knock down some shots at some point.”
Diddy agreed with his coach and cousin about one point in particular.
“We were just pressuring (the Spartans), getting steals so we can stay in the game,” the younger Robinson said. “We could’ve got closer if we hit more free throws (11 of 20 as a team), but our defense was just there and that’s how we stayed in the game.”
The Vikings return to Big 12 Conference action on Friday with a trip to Peoria Notre Dame.
Meanwhile, SJ-O is off from competition the rest of this week and faces a stiff two-part road test prior to Christmas.
The Spartans will visit Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin this coming Tuesday before meeting Linton-Stockton (Ind.) the following Thursday at a neutral site in Indiana.
The Miners were ranked third in their state’s latest Class 2A poll. SJ-O held down the No. 5 spot in the most recent Illinois Class 2A rankings.
“That’s a huge opportunity for us,” Pence said, “just to prove ourselves to everybody.”